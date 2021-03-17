PlayStation owners rejoice. Sony is blessing you in the new year with some free games to enjoy safely at home.

On Wednesday (Mar.17), the company announced that PlayStation owners would get the chance to play several games for free 99. As part of Sony’s “Play At Home” initiative, it launched back in 2020 to encourage people, specifically gamers, to stay home and be safe at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning next month Horizon Zero Dawn and nine other excellent indie titles will be available to PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console owners.

Starting April 19, at 8 p.m. PDT, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available for free until 8 p.m. on May 14. It follows the release of Insomniac Games hit platformer Ratchet & Clank (2016) that Sony made free to download at the beginning of March and is available until March 31st.

Also, beginning March 25, players will have access to nine other titles, five for PS4/PS5 and the remaining four for PlayStation VR. Critically acclaimed titles like Abzu, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, and The Witness for base consoles. Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper, and Paper Beast round out the PlayStation VR titles.

The best part about this announcement is that a PlayStation Plus subscription is not required to download any of the games.

This is the perfect way to sit back and unwind as we are hopefully nearing the end of this year-long pandemic as people around the globe begin to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This is the perfect opportunity for PlayStation owners to try out any of these titles that were not originally on their radars.

Remember, these titles are only available for a limited time, so quickly added them to your library once they are made available for download.

—

Photo: Chesnot / Getty

These 10 Games Will Be Free 99 For PlayStation Owners As Part of Sony’s ‘Play At Home’ Initiative was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On K97.5: