CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Same Day: The Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes

Georgia politicians and lawmakers have made their priorities known through their actions and inactions.

March In Solidarity With Asian Community Held In Atlanta, After Tuesday Night's Massage Parlor Killings

Source: Megan Varner / Getty

The suspect in the deadly shooting spree at Asian massage parlors this week was able to buy the gun he used to carry out the heinous crime quicker than it takes for the average Georgia resident to register to vote in the Peach State.

Robert Aaron Long, a purported sex addict who shot nine people, killing eight, including six Asian women, decided on Tuesday to “eliminate” the temptation the massage parlors posed to him, police have said, apparently taking the accused murderer at his word. But before Long targeted the places linked to sex through his apparent implications, he went to a gun shop about eight miles from his hometown of Woodstock and legally purchased the 9 mm firearm he would later use to kill innocent, unarmed people.

Yes, that’s right — Long was able to buy the murderous weapon on the same day he carried out the killing. It was that quick and easy for him.

That swiftness stood in stark contrast to registering to vote, a process to participate in a civic duty that cannot be completed on the same day it is initiated.

Georgia law emphasizes that “Voter registration is a county function” and that it could take as long as a month for the process to finish. ”

Georgia counties issue precinct cards after reviewing and processing applications,” the state website says. “Please allow the county at least 3 to 4 weeks before contacting your county.”

While the state’s gun laws stay intact and make them accessible to anyone with a pulse and some money, Georgia’s state legislature has been working overtime to do the exact opposite when it comes to voting rights.

Georgia Republicans, in particular, have been on a tear to restrict voting rights after the state was flipped blue during the 2020 election and voted Democratic for the first time since 1992. They’ve been desperately trying to make it even harder to vote via absentee ballot after mail-in voting became the preferred method for millions more because of pandemic social distancing guidelines.

And just on Wednesday — one day after the spa shootings — Georgia Republicans were busy preparing a new 93-page bill “that would give the state broad powers over local election officials, set limits on weekend early voting and add voter ID requirements for absentee ballots,” CNN reported.

Conspicuously absent from the state legislature’s urgent agenda was anything addressing gun control.

The Giffords Law Center To Prevent Gun Violence — a group founded by former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who survived being shot in the head by a gunman who killed six people and injured 12 others in 2011 — pointed out the loopholes in Georgia’s laws that allow same-day gun sales without first having to conduct a background check. Those loopholes have not only existed but also gone unchecked.

All of the above may not necessarily mean that the state’s gun laws are directly to blame for the shooting, but it does suggest that Georgia politicians and lawmakers have made their priorities known.

SEE ALSO:

Suspected White Supremacist Robert Aaron Long’s Murderous Spree Motivated By Sex, Not Race, Cops Insist

Cop Who Claimed Spa Shooter Had ‘Bad Day’ Also Posted T-Shirt Blaming ‘CHY-NA’ For COVID-19

Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

9 photos Launch gallery

'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

Continue reading ‘This Is A Crisis’: Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos

[caption id="attachment_3956850" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty[/caption] Many communities in Georgia have experienced voting catastrophes on during the primary elections on Tuesday and people are speaking out. According to NBC News, majority-minority counties have especially been hit hard with hour-long waits, new voting machine issues, and a lack of available ballots. "This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am this morning," tweeted Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not too long after polls were supposed to open — and in some instances still hadn't. At one Atlanta location, the Lang Carson Community Center, the line stretched around the block and some people had been waiting to vote for four and a half hours. Long lines were also reported in parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office plans on opening an investigation into what these counties "need to do to resolve these issues before November's election," he said in a statement, calling the issues in Fulton and DeKalb "unacceptable." Meanwhile in Roswell, a mostly white Atlanta suburb, things were running much more smoothly. One resident voter said "There were problems with the voting systems for approximately 25 minutes. Afterward, it was smooth sailing." Folks also had issues over absentee voting. Voters were turned away at sites because records listed that they filed for absentee voting. However, these voters never received their ballot or the ballot didn't arrive in time for them to send in. "When they showed up to try and vote in person, they were blocked because the system had indicated they already had an absentee ballot, which, again, they said they never received,” Atlanta voter, Nicholas Roth said. Georgia also switched to a new voting system involving new voting machines earlier this year. The system was created by Dominion Voting Systems after a previous lawsuit accused the old systems of not being secure. Raffensperger blamed Tuesday's voting issues on local officials while the state Democratic Party pointed the finger at him, saying his office failed to provide "adequate support and training." Many Black leaders and organizations slammed Tuesday's catastrophe as well. Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said: "These problems were avoidable yet recurring problems in Georgia that are resulting in the potential disfranchisement of voters across the state. The state has had its share of voting challenges in the recent past and should have been better prepared for this moment." LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright, the co-founders of the Black Voters Matter Fund, released a statement saying: "What we’re seeing across the state of Georgia right now is the complete and total failure of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state representatives to protect our elections." The two also called out reports that people hadn't received their absentee ballots in the mail, calling it a "public health disaster" considering folks are still being cautious because of the coronavirus pandemic. "The state of Georgia has a long history of voter suppression reaching back decades, particularly against Black voters," the statement continued. "In 2017, Georgia passed some of the strictest voter ID laws in the country, which were sanctioned by Governor Brian Kemp. In 2018, we saw a federal lawsuit filed by Fair Fight Action because many people were unable to vote due to gross mismanagement of the election process. Today’s fiasco at the polls is part of a problematic tradition that disenfranchises Black people and attempts to strip our communities of our voting power." Star basketball player LeBron James added to the conversation on Twitter writing: "Everyone talking about 'how do we fix this?' They say 'go out and vote?' What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?" https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1270432672544784384?s=20   In one viral video, one voter pleaded, "This is wrong. This is America. Please God, help us. I mean it. This is a crisis in our world to make us not exercise our right to vote." https://twitter.com/BarmelLyonsTV/status/1270332070775185408   You can check out more horrific voting stories in the clips below.

Same Day: The Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Close