It feels like the last time we heard from Cassidy he was offering the keys to his hotel to whichever young lady was interested in going to his room, but the man has been on his grizzly since just not in the spotlight like he once was.

Keeping that same mid 00’s energy, Cassidy links up with Troph33Boii for his new visuals to “F*ck It Up” where the two hit up a strip club and make it rain on the extra thick talent who know how to make waves.

Down South (and we mean waaaaaaay down south), Kali Uchis returns to her hometown of Pereira, Colombia where she turns heads and has men pining for her as she strolls the streets in her clip to “Telepatia.” She coming back with a plug or what though?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yung Pooda featuring Trey Songz & Dream Doll, Jackboy and Russ, and more.

CASSIDY FT. TROPH33BOII – “F*CK IT UP”

KALI UCHIS – “TELEPATIA”

YUNG POODA FT. TREY SONGZ & DREAM DOLL – “CHICKEN N GRITS REMIX”

JACKBOY & RUSS – “OWN MY MASTERS”

DARCI – “STUNT”

Cassidy ft. Troph33Boii “F*ck It Up,” Kali Uchis “Telepatia” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

