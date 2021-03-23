Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She Was Drugged, Raped By 2 Spring Breakers From North Carolina, Police Say

*The below report includes a violent description of violence including sexual assault and may be triggering to some readers.
There’s an array of commentary on the thousands of people who have descended upon South Beach in the middle of a pandemic. Local law enforcement announced an 8 p.m. curfew this week and instituted a state of emergency in preparation to the hordes of travelers in search of warmer weather.
But a darker reality has emerged after a 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman was found dead in her hotel room on Thursday.
According to WTVJ, two suspects from North Carolina have been arrested after being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Christine Englehardt, who later died in a room at the Albion Hotel in Miami. One of her relatives told the outlet that she was vacationing in Florida alone.
Spring breaker found dead in Miami Beach ID'd as Christine Englehardt https://t.co/6KDlJmGL0y pic.twitter.com/FherB7YgGR
— New York Post (@nypost) March 23, 2021
The two men ID’D as 21-year-old Evoire Collier and 24-year-old Dorian Taylor, also reportedly stole Englehardt’s phone, credit cards and cash.
Unidentified woman dies in South Beach after pair of spring breakers allegedly rape her drugged body, leave her for dead, party with her credit cards: cops
Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor are suspected of providing a “green pill” to the woman.https://t.co/10F3pHGpGA
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 23, 2021
Collier and Taylor face charges of battery, petty theft, sexual battery and credit card fraud. If authorities can verify that the drug given to Englehardt played a role in her death, they could also face manslaughter, or a murder charge.
Surveillance footage shows the trio entering the lobby around 1 a.m., capturing Collier and Taylor as they help prop Englehardt up. 30 minutes later Collier and Taylor surveillance video captures the men leaving the hotel.
A law enforcement official who testified at a Monday bond hearing said the footage shows Englehardt appeared to be intoxicated, and therefore was unable to give consent. Police believe Englehardt was sexually assaulted multiple times.
According to The Washington Post, Miami Beach Detective Luis Alsina said one of the men was seen on video “holding behind her, holding her by the neck, so she would stand still, because she was obviously intoxicated or drugged].”
“They did not call for assistance or help” once it was clear she was unconscious, Alsina said, “and began to take all of her items.”
An official cause of death has not been ruled, but police claim that Collier confessed to seeing Taylor hand Englehardt a “green pill,” after meeting at a local restaurant. Police have video of Taylor using Englehardt’s credit cards, and during his arrest found green pills and Englehardt’s phone on his person.
Prosecutors are waiting for the official cause of death to determine if more charges should be added. Both Taylor and Collier are scheduled to appear in court in April.
SEE ALSO:
Cop Who Claimed Racist Spa Shooter Had A ‘Bad Day’ Also Posted A T-Shirt Blaming ‘CHY-NA’ For The COVID-19 Pandemic
Can The COVID-19 Vaccine Kill You? Debates Erupt After Marvin Hagler’s Death
Black Twitter Celebrates Marcia Fudge's 'Black Auntie Energy' During Viral Press Conference Moment
Black Twitter Celebrates Marcia Fudge's 'Black Auntie Energy' During Viral Press Conference Moment
1.
1 of 12
HUD Secretary Soror Marcia Fudge representing the spirit of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated at the podium and the entire room!— Dr. Lena Gould, EdD, CRNA, FAAN (@DrLenaG) March 19, 2021
I heard you the first time!!
Good Afternoon!! #1913 ♥️ https://t.co/OsnFA8Hysm
2.
2 of 12
Marcia Fudge with the best Cabinet entrance of this admin so far. https://t.co/KxmM1pby9Z— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 19, 2021
3.
3 of 12
Love it! 🙌🏾 Delta Sigma Theta’s Rep. Marcia Fudge ain’t playing with y’all. 💯🔺@repmarciafudge #dst1913 pic.twitter.com/DXZ6pvHYB0— Watch The Yard (@watchtheyard) March 19, 2021
4.
4 of 12
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will now and forever be referenced to as Big Sister HUD— Kamala’s Bayang (@CoreyPTownsend) March 19, 2021
5.
5 of 12
Marcia Fudge: good morning— Brian of Blocksley (@WeatherMane100) March 19, 2021
The press room:
*silence*
Marcia Fudge:
*clears throat*
"I said Good morning" pic.twitter.com/dZw8YbSLsp
6.
6 of 12
Biiiiiitch I CACKLED 🤣☠️— Kameron Michaels (@KameronMichaels) March 19, 2021
I need to Wikipedia Miss Marcia Fudge cause I just KNOW she was a 3rd grade elementary school teacher.
👀👂🏼😂 https://t.co/WWFMytO8K4
7.
7 of 12
The flashbacks! Now you KNOW we all have that ONE Auntie!— Royce Jones KDKA (@roycejonesnews) March 19, 2021
HUD Sec. Marcia Fudge got the manners in the briefing room ALL the way together.
And we love to see it. 😌 pic.twitter.com/KR8fsNyDOJ
8.
8 of 12
One thing y’all gonna learn about Marcia fudge is that she demands respect ✊🏿 i’ll never forget in 2016 at the Democratic national convention The Bernie Bros thought that they could boo & bully every black person that came on stage, Marcia fudge got them to shut TF up 🙏 pic.twitter.com/64uxbvam6d— 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) March 19, 2021
9.
9 of 12
Somebody said she walked up like she was finna read the church ‘nouncements and I am HOWLING!!😩😂🤣😂🤣😂— Drew Comments (@sjs856) March 19, 2021
I love Sista Secretary Marcia Fudge yall! One of my favorite Redz🔺 https://t.co/8ThQAyAB7i
10.
10 of 12
Good Afternoon— Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 19, 2021
to Secretary Marcia Fudge and
to Secretary Marcia Fudge ONLY.
The congregation gonna learn today. 👏🏾🤣☀️pic.twitter.com/FjVkK9fPGa
11.
11 of 12
Nah Marcia Fudge ATE UP this Press Conference today. She has so much knowledge.— delonté.👟 (@dilemmv) March 18, 2021
12.
12 of 12
If “speak when you’re spoken to” were a person...— Aaron Thomas (@WRALAaron) March 19, 2021
US Secretary of HUD Marcia Fudge ain’t playing games, y’all. 👏🏾
pic.twitter.com/cuZHQSyHLN
Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She Was Drugged, Raped By 2 Spring Breakers From North Carolina, Police Say was originally published on newsone.com