Register for Raleigh Summer Camp 2021 starting April 5

7 Black Women Share Their Divine Superpowers

[caption id="attachment_3315721" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Creative Services / creative services[/caption] Navigating the world as a Black woman presents unique challenges that require a certain type of skill set: flexibility, unwavering determination, discipline, confidence and so much more. We have to be able to pivot at an instance, multitask while maintaining our mental health and fight oppressive forces to get ahead of our counterparts who benefit from privilege. Tap your neighbor and say 'Neighbor, Black women are superheroes.' Black women designed the proverbial "cape" but being a superhero or possessing #blackgirlmagic isn't as basic as a hashtag. There's a profound meaning to our superpowers because they aren't necessarily tangible, they're everything in between. Meeting a deadline when life is happening. Dealing with an incompetent male co-worker who makes more money. Balancing motherhood, career and love while remembering to drink water. Black women can relate to these superpowers because they're native to our experience. My superpower is my ability to visualize my goals and execute them. I can achieve anything if I can map out a plan to get there. For our "Power" issue I tapped seven other Black women to share their superpowers with me. Keep scrolling to see their responses.