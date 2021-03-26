It’s Time To Register For Durham Summer Camps!!

Summer Camp Safety Precautions

All DPR staff and participants will complete a wellness screening each day.

Any person with a temperature of 100.4˚F or greater or showing/experiencing symptoms of illness at any time during the program will be sent home.

DPR staff and program participants will be required to wear masks during program hours.

DPR will follow hand hygiene and social distancing guidelines as recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) by increasing the cleaning and sanitation protocols throughout all DPR facilities.

DPR will be limiting the total number of program participants as well as maintaining small group sizes in accordance with state and local guidelines.

Sliding Fee Scale

A sliding fee scale may be used to reduce the amount paid for summer camps. The scale ranges from 10-100% and is based on income, number of members per household, and special circumstances affecting the applicant’s ability to pay. Applications are available online or an appointment can be made in-person to pick up an application at the Administration Building located at 400 Cleveland Street by calling (919) 560-4355. If approved, the reduced fee is valid for one year.

Plan Ahead: if you are a new sliding fee scale registrant or your current application is expired or will expire soon, you must submit a new application by Friday, March 5, 2021, to ensure that it is processed and approved by the April 5, 2021 summer camp registration date.

If you need to check your sliding fee scale expiration date login to your account on our ActiveNet registration site. Under the “Payment and Order Management” section select “Scholarships List.”

Information needed for registration in ActiveNet and / or ePACT

Proof of age/completed school grade

Parent/guardian contact information

Authorized pickup name(s) and contact information

Emergency contact information (other than parent/guardian)

Required medication(s) (if administration will be during program)

Special needs

Physician and dentist contact information (address & phone) (optional)

Your registration in DPR summer camps is NOT complete until you submit all required information requested in ePACT. For all participants planning to attend the first day of camp on June 14, you must complete the registration in ActiveNet and submit the required information in ePACT by May 28, 2021. Failure to do so will result in the participant being withdrawn from ALL sessions of summer camp and the loss of any deposits paid.

For children planning to start attending a camp after June 14, 2020, both the registrations in ActiveNet and the submittal of required information in ePACT must be completed a minimum of 14 days prior to the child’s first day of camp.

ePACT

DPR is excited to continue our contract with ePACT, an online forms management company that helps us securely collect all medical and emergency information electronically. After completing your registration with DPR, you will receive an email invite from ePACT on behalf of DPR to share information with us. Click ’Complete Request’ to create a free account, or log-in if you already have an existing ePACT account. Make sure to enter the information for each child, and share it with DPR so that program staff have access.

Special Services

DPR encourages participation of all school-age children in its School-Age Care (SAC) Program. To provide quality services and activities to all its participants, children needing significant assistance with personal care (i.e. toileting), behavior management, support to participate in activities, constant eyes-on supervision, and/or hands-on support, or who have trouble communicating needs/wishes for more than 30% of the time may be required to bring a care provider (at no expense to DPR) to provide 1:1 support. DPR will assess each participant’s abilities and notify the parents/guardians if 1:1 support is required. DPR will reasonably accommodate participants needing such support.

Please Note: 1:1 care providers must pass a background check prior to supporting a participant in the SAC program

DPR strives to make our programs, services, and facilities accessible for all individuals and families, regardless of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, or ability level.