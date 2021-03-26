It’s Time To Register For Durham Summer Camps!!

CLOSE
Durham Parks and Recreation (DPR) will offer Summer Camp from June 14-August 13, 2021. As always, our main goal is to provide our participants with a safe environment to play and have social experiences. During this time of concern with the COVID-19 pandemic there have been many discussions on how to make the Summer Camp experience safe, yet fun for our participants. Please know that every consideration has been made with the best possible safety practices in place to protect our participants, their families, and our staff.

2021 Summer Camp

Youth and teen camps will be held Monday, June 14 through Friday, August 13, 2021.

Registration

Registration will begin on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Spaces are very limited in order to maintain small group sizes. Summer camp registration is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Online Registration

Online registration will be available 24 hours/day beginning Monday, April 5, 2021, at 9 a.m.

In-person Registration

In-person registration will be offered by appointment only beginning Monday, April 5, 2021, at 9 a.m. To make an appointment call 919-560-4355. Appointments will be available Monday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Spaces will not be held for in-person registration. For this reason, we highly encourage online registration if possible. If you need assistance updating your ActiveNet account for online registration, please call 919-560-4355 and staff will be able to walk you through the steps to make sure you are ready to register on Monday, April 5 at 9 a.m.

Youth Summer Camps

Play More this summer! DPR youth summer camps provides campers with a host of socially distant indoor and outdoor recreation activities including: fitness fun, arts and crafts, games, friendship building activities, and much more. Come join us for new experiences and an undeniable summer of fun!

Monday, June 14 – Friday, August 13, 2021

7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Ages 5-12 (except where indicated)

Child must have completed kindergarten and turned 5 by September 1, 2020 and cannot be older than 12 years of age by September 1, 2020.

Youth Summer Camp Locations and Ages

 Youth Camp Locations  Ages
 East Durham Summer Camp 2021  Ages 5-12
 Edison Johnson Summer Camp 2021  Ages 5-12
 Holton Summer Camp 2021  Ages 7-12 (must have completed first grade)
 Walltown Summer Camp 2021  Ages 5-12
 WI Patterson Center Summer camp 2021  Ages 5-12

Youth Summer Camps are offered for a total of 9 weeks. Registration for each week must be done individually.

Youth Summer Camp Fees

Residency Type Fees
City Resident $132 per child / week
Non-City Resident $157 per child / week

In order to reserve space, please be prepared to make a $25 payment per week at the time of registration. After June 1, deposits are non-refundable.

Teen Summer Connect Camps

Social Distancing with a twist! We are excited to announce that we will be offering modified summer programming for teens ages 13-18. Teens will have the opportunity to participate in modified version of some of their favorite activities. Come join in on the fun and enjoy our adapted twist to social distancing! Spaces will be limited.

Monday, June 14 – Friday, August 13, 2021

7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m.-6 p.m.

Ages 13-17

Teen must be 13 by September 1, 2020 and cannot be older than 17 years of age by September 1, 2020.

Teen Summer Connect Camp Locations and Ages

Teen Camp Locations  Times  Ages
Holton Summer Connect  7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.  Ages 13-17
 Walltown Summer Connect  1 p.m.-6 p.m.  Ages 13-17

Teen Summer Camps are offered for a total of 9 weeks. Registration for each week must be done individually.

Teen Summer Connect Camp Fees

Residency Type Fees
City Resident $62.75 per teen / week
Non-City Resident $77.75 per teen / week

In order to reserve space, please be prepared to make a $25 payment per week at the time of registration. After June 1, deposits are non-refundable.

Summer Camp Safety Precautions

  • All DPR staff and participants will complete a wellness screening each day.
  • Any person with a temperature of 100.4˚F or greater or showing/experiencing symptoms of illness at any time during the program will be sent home.
  • DPR staff and program participants will be required to wear masks during program hours.
  • DPR will follow hand hygiene and social distancing guidelines as recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) by increasing the cleaning and sanitation protocols throughout all DPR facilities.
  • DPR will be limiting the total number of program participants as well as maintaining small group sizes in accordance with state and local guidelines.

Sliding Fee Scale

A sliding fee scale may be used to reduce the amount paid for summer camps. The scale ranges from 10-100% and is based on income, number of members per household, and special circumstances affecting the applicant’s ability to pay. Applications are available online or an appointment can be made in-person to pick up an application at the Administration Building located at 400 Cleveland Street by calling (919) 560-4355. If approved, the reduced fee is valid for one year.

Plan Ahead: if you are a new sliding fee scale registrant or your current application is expired or will expire soon, you must submit a new application by Friday, March 5, 2021, to ensure that it is processed and approved by the April 5, 2021 summer camp registration date.

If you need to check your sliding fee scale expiration date login to your account on our ActiveNet registration site. Under the “Payment and Order Management” section select “Scholarships List.”

Information needed for registration in ActiveNet and / or ePACT

  • Proof of age/completed school grade
  • Parent/guardian contact information
  • Authorized pickup name(s) and contact information
  • Emergency contact information (other than parent/guardian)
  • Required medication(s) (if administration will be during program)
  • Special needs
  • Physician and dentist contact information (address & phone) (optional)

Your registration in DPR summer camps is NOT complete until you submit all required information requested in ePACT. For all participants planning to attend the first day of camp on June 14, you must complete the registration in ActiveNet and submit the required information in ePACT by May 28, 2021. Failure to do so will result in the participant being withdrawn from ALL sessions of summer camp and the loss of any deposits paid.

For children planning to start attending a camp after June 14, 2020, both the registrations in ActiveNet and the submittal of required information in ePACT must be completed a minimum of 14 days prior to the child’s first day of camp.

ePACT

DPR is excited to continue our contract with ePACT, an online forms management company that helps us securely collect all medical and emergency information electronically. After completing your registration with DPR, you will receive an email invite from ePACT on behalf of DPR to share information with us. Click ’Complete Request’ to create a free account, or log-in if you already have an existing ePACT account. Make sure to enter the information for each child, and share it with DPR so that program staff have access.

Special Services

DPR encourages participation of all school-age children in its School-Age Care (SAC) Program. To provide quality services and activities to all its participants, children needing significant assistance with personal care (i.e. toileting), behavior management, support to participate in activities, constant eyes-on supervision, and/or hands-on support, or who have trouble communicating needs/wishes for more than 30% of the time may be required to bring a care provider (at no expense to DPR) to provide 1:1 support. DPR will assess each participant’s abilities and notify the parents/guardians if 1:1 support is required. DPR will reasonably accommodate participants needing such support.

Please Note: 1:1 care providers must pass a background check prior to supporting a participant in the SAC program

DPR strives to make our programs, services, and facilities accessible for all individuals and families, regardless of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, marital status, sexual orientation, or ability level.

