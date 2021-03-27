CLOSE
Durham Public Schools Will Offer Free Meals During Spring Break

As we welcome students back to in-person learning, School Nutrition Services is updating our free meal services.  DPS is expanding the feeding program to include more hot meal pick-up locations across Durham County. The meals are available at no cost for any child up to 18 years old—one breakfast and one lunch, per child, per day. DPS is also continuing its partnership with EAT NC’s weekly home meal deliveries for families remaining in 100% virtual learning.

 

Hot lunches now at 34 sites

Families may pick up meals at the following 34 sites daily Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:150 p.m., including breakfasts and hot lunches for the weekdays and additional breakfasts and lunches that can be reheated offered on Wednesdays for the weekend:

Elementary Schools:

  • Bethesda Elementary | 2009 S Miami Blvd, Durham, NC 27703
  • Burton Elementary | 1500 Mathison St, Durham, NC 27701
  • Eastway Elementary | 610 N Alston Ave, Durham, NC 27701
  • Eno Valley Elementary | 117 Milton Rd, Durham, NC 27712
  • Club Boulevard Elementary | 400 W Club Blvd, Durham, NC 27704
  • Creekside Elementary | 5321 Ephesus Church Rd., Durham, NC 27707
  • Glenn Elementary | 2415 E Geer St, Durham, NC 27704
  • Hillandale Elementary | 2730 Hillanale Rd., Durham, NC 27705
  • Hope Valley Elementary | 3005 Dixon Rd., Durham, NC 27707
  • Holt Elementary | 4019 Holt School Rd, Durham, NC 27704
  • Forestview Elementary | 3007 Mt. Sinai Rd., Durham, NC 27705
  • Lakewood Elementary | 2520 Vesson Ave, Durham, NC 27707
  • Little River K-8 | 2315 Snow Hill Rd., Durham, NC 27712
  • Fayetteville Street Elementary | 2905 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707
  • George Watts Elementary | 700 Watts St., Durham, NC 27701
  • Merrick Moore Elementary | 2325 Cheek Rd, Durham, NC 27704
  • Oak Grove Elementary | 2325 Cheek Rd, Durham, NC 27704
  • Parkwood Elementary | 5207 Revere Rd, Durham, NC 27713
  • R N Harris Elementary | 1520 Cooper St, Durham, NC 27703
  • Sandy Ridge Elementary | 1417 Old Oxford Rd, Durham, NC 27704
  • Southwest Elementary | 2320 Cook Rd, Durham, NC 27713
  • C C Spaulding Elementary | 1531 S Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27707
  • Spring Valley Elementary | 2905 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707
  • W G Pearson Elementary | 3501 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707
  • Y E Smith Elementary | 2410 E Main St, Durham, NC 27703

Middle & High Schools:

  • Jordan High | 6806 Garrett Rd., Durham, NC 27707
  • School for Creative Studies | 5001 Red Mill Rd., Durham, NC 27704
  • Carrington Middle | 227 Milton Rd, Durham, NC 27712
  • Hillside High | 3727 Fayetteville Rd, Durham, NC 27707
  • Shepard Middle | 2401 Dakota St, Durham, NC 27707
  • Neal Middle | 201 Baptist Rd, Durham, NC 27704
  • Riverside High | 3218 Rose of Sharon Rd, Durham, NC 27712
  • Githens Middle | 4800 Old Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC 27707
  • Southern School of Energy and Sustainability | 800 Clayton Rd, Durham, NC 27703

Hot lunches at 46 bus stops (Wellness Wednesday Hot Meal Pick-up)

In addition, on Wellness Wednesdays, 46 bus stop locations across Durham County will offer breakfasts, hot lunches, and re-heatable lunches for the weekend (Wednesday Only).  The locations and serving times follow:

Serving Times: 11:30 am – 12:15 pm

  • DHA: Liberty Street Apartments | 574 Liberty Street, Durham, NC 27701
  • Seven Oaks Townhomes | 200 Seven Oaks Rd., Durham, NC 27704
  • Duke Manor Apartments | 311 S. Lasalle St., Durham, NC 27705
  • Marquis Gardens Apartments | 901 Chalk Level Rd., Durham, NC 27704
  • Oak Creek Village Apartments | 4230 Garrett Rd., Durham, NC 27707
  • Colonial Apartments | 2920 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham, NC 27707
  • Southpoint Apartments | 3201 Myra St., Durham, NC 27707
  • South Square Townhomes | 3300 Shannon rd., Durham, NC 27707
  • Magnolia Point Apartments | 4801 Danube Ln., Durham, NC 27704
  • DHA: Oxford Manor | 3633 Keystone Pl., Durham, NC 27704
  • DHA: Cornwallis Rd Apartments | 3000 Weaver St., Durham, NC 27707
  • DHA: Hoover Rd Apartments | 1126 South Hoover Rd., Durham, NC 27703

Serving Times: 11:45 am – 12:00 noon

  • Fox Ridge Apartments | 200 Foxridge Crescent, Durham, NC 27703
  • Springwood Apartments | 3004 Ivey Wood Ln., Durham, NC 27703
  • Foxfire Apartments | 1400 Wydlewood Rd., Durham, NC 27704
  • Oakley Square Apartments | 1835 Cheek Rd., Durham, NC 27704
  • Independence Park Apartments | 215 William Penn Plaza, Durham, NC 27704
  • Lyon Park Recreation Center | 1309 Halley St., Durham, NC 27707
  • Naples Terrace Apartments | 1237 Naples Pl. #E, Durham, NC 27703
  • Mineral Springs Village | 3729 Wake Forest Hwy. Rd., Durham, NC 27703
  • Holly Hill Apartments | 1315 Morreene Rd., Durham, NC 27705
  • DHA: Morreene Rd./Damar Ct. | 1035 Sherwood Dr., Durham, NC 27705
  • T A Grady Recreation Center | 531 Lakeland St., Durham, NC 27701
  • Rochelle Manor Apartments | 2819 Rochelle St., Durham, NC 27703
  • Birchwood Heights Recreation | 416 Walton St., Durham, NC 27703
  • Falls Pointe Apartments | 100 Cascade Falls Ln., Durham, NC 27713
  • Forest Glenn Apartments | 100 Lynn Forest Dr., Durham, NC 27713
  • Hillside Park | 1301 S. Roxboro St., Durham, NC 27707
  • East Durham Recreation Center | 2615 Harvard Ave., Durham, NC 27703

Serving Times: 12:15 pm – 12:30 pm

  • Mission Triangle Pointe Apartments | 600 Discovery Way, Durham, NC 27703
  • Lynn Haven Apartments | 917 Wadesboro St., Durham, NC 27703
  • Meriwether Place Apartments | 4001 Meriwether Dr., Durham, NC 27704
  • Geer St./Midland Terrace Parking Lot | Corner of Midland & Geer, Durham, NC 27704
  • DHA: Club Boulevard | 2415 Glenbrook Dr. (Rec Center), Durham, NC 27704
  • The Mews Apartments | 1801 Williamsburg Rd., Durham, NC 27707
  • Cambridge Village | 1332 Fidelity Dr., Durham, NC 27703
  • Whispering Pines Mobile Homes | 619 Lynn Rd. Durham, NC 27703
  • Morreene West Apartments | 700 Morreene Rd., Durham, NC 27705
  • Strawberry Hills Apartments | 1321 New Castle Rd., Durham, NC 27704
  • DHA: McDougald Terrace | 1101 E. Lawson St., Durham, NC 27701
  • Bentwood Apartments | 322 Junction Rd., Durham, NC 27703
  • Greens of Pine Glenn Apartments | 6201 Pine Glenn Trail, Durham, NC 27713
  • LakeMoor Apartments | 205 Kent Lake Dr., Durham, NC 27713
  • Edgemont Elms | 912 Angier Ave., Durham, NC 27701
  • Juniper Square Apartments | 1325 Juniper St., Durham, NC 27701
  • Pine Crest Apartments | 604 N. Hardee St., Durham, NC 27703

Meal delivery through EAT NC

Parents and guardians of Durham children, learning in the 100% virtual method, may sign up for weekly home meal deliveries through EAT NC. Details are available at eatnorthcarolina.org/dpsschoolmeals.

 

