Headkrack is breaking down everything going on in the world of hip hop with The Hip Hop Spot. Kodak Black looks like he’s on the right track now that he’s released from prison. He’s dropping a clothing line called, “L.O.V.E” and the money will go to justice reform charities. In other not-so-positive news, Foogiano is threatening Trey Songz from jail for posting his girlfriend Renni Rucci on his Instagram story.

Hip Hop Spot: Foogiano Threatens Trey Songz Over Renni Rucci Instagram Photo

