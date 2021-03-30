CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Wake County Is Holding Another Virtual Early Hire Teacher Job Fair

FCBC Community Job Fair

Source: U-Flo / U-Flo

Spring Teacher Job Fair

April 24, 2021 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

 

Fair Schedule:

  • 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Fair open only to current WCPSS employees interested in transfer opportunities and members of Future Teachers Cohort III
  • 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Fair open to all registered candidates

Who should attend?

  • Candidates interested in making a difference 
  • Candidates with a N.C. Educator’s License
  • Candidates eligible for a N.C. Educator’s License or recent graduates who have completed student teaching
  • Applicants who are interested in entering the profession through an alternative route (Emergency, Residency, Provisional, etc.)
  • Current WCPSS employees who are interested in transferring

Presentation and Information Stations Include:

  • Routes to Teacher Licensure – Live presentation from 9-10 a.m. open to all registered candidates
  • Applying for your N.C. Educator’s License
  • WCPSS Teacher Support Program 
  • Special Education Services 
  • WCPSS Bridges Program 

Fair Format:

School principals will be on hand to meet virtually with candidates, review resumes and potentially conduct interviews.

MORE DETAILS HERE

 

52nd NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 52nd NAACP Image Awards

13 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 52nd NAACP Image Awards

[caption id="attachment_3329295" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Abigail Bickel/James Anthony/Jennifer Johnson / Getty[/caption] We may be in our first virtual award season but not even a pandemic could stop our favorite Black Hollywood staples from stepping out to celebrate Black excellence at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards. The NAACP Image Awards are for us, by us making it the most important award show of them all! The annual celebratory event highlights the best in Black and we love to see it. Anthony Anderson returned for another year as host setting the standard for the illustrious evening donning a metallic dinner jacket and black blow tie. From “One Night In Miami” director Regina King’s caped Oscar De La Renta dress with sweeping train to Marsai Martin in Christian Siriano, keep scrolling to see the night’s most memorable looks.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Wake County Is Holding Another Virtual Early Hire Teacher Job Fair  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Close