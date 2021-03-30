Wake County Is Holding Another Virtual Early Hire Teacher Job Fair

Spring Teacher Job Fair
April 24, 2021 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Fair Schedule:
- 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Fair open only to current WCPSS employees interested in transfer opportunities and members of Future Teachers Cohort III
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Fair open to all registered candidates
Who should attend?
- Candidates interested in making a difference
- Candidates with a N.C. Educator’s License
- Candidates eligible for a N.C. Educator’s License or recent graduates who have completed student teaching
- Applicants who are interested in entering the profession through an alternative route (Emergency, Residency, Provisional, etc.)
- Current WCPSS employees who are interested in transferring
Presentation and Information Stations Include:
- Routes to Teacher Licensure – Live presentation from 9-10 a.m. open to all registered candidates
- Applying for your N.C. Educator’s License
- WCPSS Teacher Support Program
- Special Education Services
- WCPSS Bridges Program
Fair Format:
School principals will be on hand to meet virtually with candidates, review resumes and potentially conduct interviews.
