If you’ve been on the internet then you’ve seen City Boy J’s infamous ponytail and his walk to Mooski’s “Track Star”. The simple viral dance took off from TikTok which then spread across all social media platforms and fans are crediting City Boy J for blowing up the song. He shares why he wasn’t featured in the video and why he’s called out Mooski for not including him in the promotion of the song.

City Boy J Explains Why He Called Out Mooski For Not Including Him In 'Track Star" Video

