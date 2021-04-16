The Lo Down: Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Will Not Have Book Distributed by Simon & Schuster

One of the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s tragic death is writing a book that he says will tell the truth of what happened. Simon & Schuster released a statement saying that he will no longer distribute it anymore. He was the only officer to not get fired and is allegedly still employed. Lore’l gives The Lo Down on Bobby Shmurda’s “girlfriend”, and who she thinks would be a good match for Kanye West.

