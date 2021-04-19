If there’s one good thing to come out of the Global pandemic it’s the fact that it forced creatives to find innovative ways to share their work with the world. The fashion industry is one of the many avenues where creativity has completely exploded during this time!

Take creative director and stylist J. Bolin for instance, who completely reinvented what it means to have a fashion show when he premiered his new collection through Instagram via a 4-minute IGTV video!

The new collection – which J. Bolin is calling a “Fashionable Tropical Storm,” launched on Friday, April 16, and was presented virtually through J. Bolin’s IG account. The 4-minute video opened in what looked like a beautiful museum as models strutted around in various J. Bolin designs. While the melodies to some of our favorite hip-hop songs played in the background, the ladies rocked a plethora of jumpsuits, dresses, skirts, and pantsuits, all from the latest drop.

Check out the fashion preview below!

J. Bolin also shared photos of the latest designs on his Instagram, giving each look its own time to shine. “Oh this “Tropical Storm” is sure to bring all kinds of fashion madness,” he captioned one photo.

While he captioned another, “Curves and Swerves!” accompanies by a series of flame and eye emojis.

The latest collection is available now on shopjbolin,com and ranges from $65- $150, and comes in small, medium, and large sizes for the slim, thick, and curvy girls.

The collection also features an array of accessories including clutches, bangles, and J. Bolin’s signature hats.

For more and to shop the new collection, visit: https://shopjbolin.com.

Creative Director And Stylist J. Bolin Hosted A Fashion Show Via Instagram And It Was Everything! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

