The Lo Down: Las Vegas Raiders Dragged For Tone Deaf Response To Derek Chauvin Verdict

Social media will always point out a tasteless tweet and the Las Vegas Raiders are getting hit pretty hard. After getting the Derek Chauvin Trial verdict, the NFL team tweeted “I Can Breathe” and most people felt it was very insensitive. The team owner Mark Davis says ‘meant no disrespect’ with the tweet and says he will not be removing it. In other news, Chet Hanks is shooting his shot at Lizzo, and nobody is impressed.

Hear these stories and more in The Lo Down.

