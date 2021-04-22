K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Black Restaurant Week is presenting its inaugural campaign in the Carolinas. This year we are passionate more than ever to serve the culinary industry. We’ve expanded our participation from restaurants to food trucks, sweets, and more. This year we are adding some fun activities along, check below to learn ways to win gift cards, cash prizes, and more.

During the week, participating restaurants will be offering prix-fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus for dine-in or take-out.

Participating restaurants include The Chicken Hut, Zweli’s Kitchen & Catering, Bon Fritay, Sweetheart Treats, Uncorked Raleigh, Pure Soul, Boricua Soul, Big C’s Waffles and Mike D’s BBQ.

Founded in 2016 by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell, and Derek Robinson, Black Restaurant Week® is dedicated to celebrating the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisine nationwide. Through a series of events and promotional campaigns, Black Restaurant Week’s culinary initiatives help introduce culinary businesses and culinary professionals to the community.

Our innovative approach to a restaurant week includes highlighting other aspects of culinary businesses including catering services, food trucks, and culinary products. This helps stimulates the local economy and presents full access to the Black culinary industry which is a key ingredient to the American culture. GET MORE DETAILS HERE

Black Restaurant Week Starts This Weekend In The Triangle was originally published on foxync.com