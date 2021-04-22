GOP Politician Complains About Cardi B During a Hearing Despite More Severe Issues Happening in the U.S.

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

By now, Cardi B has become a household name not just in the music industry, but also in the entire world.

Yet, that is not stopping Republicans, from pundits to politicians, from complaining about her on a regular basis, especially since “WAP” was unleashed last year.

One politician from the GOP side decided to take things to an extreme by calling out the hip-hop artist during a House session on April 22.

Republican Representative Glenn Grothman of Wisconsin complained about Cardi on the House floor, and it turns out Cardi is actually pretty upset about it.

Usually, these type of criticisms would not bother Cardi, but since it took place during a session that is usually supposed to focus on more serious and severe issues, such as mass shootings and police brutality, that should be addressed.

Rep. Grothman’s mention of Cardi shows that it’s the silly and absurd that seems to be a bigger priority among others like him right now.

That’s not stopping Cardi from going on her Twitter account and expressing how she feels about being called out in D.C.

One tweet has her tweeting what a lot of us are thinking, while responding to a reporter asking about the Hip-Hop artist for a potential article.

She later tweets about being “so mad,” while sharing video of Rep. Grothman about those contacting him about Cardi.

Here is another tweet where she speaks her mind and respond to a fan, who seems to agree with her.

There seems be no ending to “Make Cardi Irrelevant Again” among her haters, particularly from a certain political party that wants to make her a priority over other issues that more people actually care about.

