2021 NBA Draft Prospect Terrence Clarke, 19, Killed In Los Angeles Car Accident

According to reports from Complex, the story gets worse as his teammate was behind him and witnessed the horrible accident go down in real time.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Terrence Clarke has died in a car accident, WKYT reports. The incident allegedly occurred after Clarke left a workout in Los Angeles with Wildcats teammate BJ Boston, who was in the car behind him. He reportedly died en route to the hospital.

In his freshman year, Clarke played eight games with the Wildcats, scoring 9.6 points on 42.1 percent shooting from the field. In early February, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced on his radio show that the ankle injury that had kept him sidelined since late December would “likely” keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Police have confirmed that the basketball star ran a red light at a high rate of speed and was not wearing a seatbelt properly.

Such, sad, sad news. R.I.P. Terrence Clarke.

