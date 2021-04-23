Tennessee Police Won’t Be Charged In The Shooting Of Black Teen {VIDEO}

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Last Monday The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that Regina Perkins called police on her daughter’s boyfriend, 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. He was later shot and killed in the school bathroom by police.

“I am so sorry, and I never meant for anything to happen to him,” Perkins said. “We are mourning, my daughter is grieving the loss of her first love and we also want answers and justice in this case.”

After examing the body cams and evidence, the Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen has concluded that Jonathon Clabough, the Knoxville Police Department Officer that shot f 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. was justified as an act of self-defense and the defense of others, according to Tennessee laws.

“This is a self-defense case,” Allen said at a two-hour news conference. “At the end of the day, we have found the shooting by Officer Clabough was justified.”

The following video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

