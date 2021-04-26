Halle Berry Debuts A Blunt Bob At The 2021 Academy Awards Show

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This just might be known as the big chop heard around the world. During last night’s Academy Awards show, Halle Berry debuted an ultra-short, extra blunt bob haircut with choppy bangs.

In an photo posted to Instagram, celebrity hairstylist Sara Seward shared an image of Berry’s hair on the floor with a caption that read, “We came to play…” Together the two created a tapered fish bowl haircut that framed the award-winning actresses face. Berry is no stranger to short hair, but this look is quite different from her usual pixie cut. Because she is used to giving chat-worthy looks on the red carpet, the Academy Awards show was no different. The 54-year-old actress looked timeless and radiant in a plum purple strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Berry kept her makeup light and fresh with Clinique’s Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator and Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 25. Her makeup artist Jorge Monroy used Clinique’s All About Shadow Duo Day, Pretty Easy Liquid Eyeliner and added drama to her lashes with High Impact Mascara. To finish the look, Jorge applied Clinique’s Cheek Pop blush and Powder Pop Flower Bronzer, and on the lips, Clinique’s Even Better Pop Nude Lip Foundation in Eyelet and with Clinique’s Chubby Stick Lip Balm to add some shine.

Berry’s new look was met with mixed reviews. While some loved the daring new cut, others thought it was questionable. Regardless of their opinions, the X-Men actress is living her best life and unbothered by public opinions. What do you think? Are you feeling Halle Berry’s new cut?

