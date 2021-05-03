DMX’s Friend Jungle Issues Apology After Crashing Funeral Stage

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

DMX‘s memorial service and funeral offered many moments for the Yonkers legend’s friends and family to say their final goodbyes and offer thanks to those who surrounded X during his time of need. However, one friend crashed the stage during his funeral on April 25, prompting a scolding from the reverend overseeing the funeral and becoming a viral moment.

The friend, who identified himself as Jungle, was offended he was left off the funeral program and spoke out about how he felt his impact on X’s upcoming final album needed to be heard.

The issue didn’t sit well with Darrin “Dee” Dean of the Ruff Ryders, who met up with Jungle on Friday (April 30) where the man apologized for his actions and to Reverend A.R. Bernard.

“As a personal friend of Earl Simmons, I just got emotional and frustrated and angry of the situation and it just turned out that way,” Jungle told Rev. Bernard. “That was not my intention. And definitely not my intention to disrespect anybody’s house, much less anybody’s service.”

Following his call to Rev. Bernard, Jungle would issue another statement where he once more stated his emotions got the best of him.

“I just want to give a public apology for what happened on funeral service,” he said. “I was emotional that day. Frustrated. I saw the footage, I didn’t like what I saw. So I want to apologize to the family and friends of Earl and also, I want to say the speech I actually had written for Earl that day.”

