Denny Hamlin unveiled the Air Jordan Racer 1, his own racing shoe designed with Nike on Sunday. NASCAR’s three-time Daytona 500 winner took his spin off a fan favorite, the Jordan 1, and is now the first athlete outside a traditional sport to have a custom sneaker.

Hamlin has been sponsored by Jordan for years, forging a great relationship with the NBA legend. The two even co-own NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing which was started at the beginning of the season with Bubba Wallace.

The Jordan Racer’s are a white shoe wrapped on the heel and arch with purple stripes, along with an orange sole and high-top ankle supports. A perfect fit for Hamlin’s primary sponsor FedEx of the No. 11 Toyota Camry. The shoe is made with similar materials to NASCAR fire suits with the only exception being the outside suede.

With the release for Hamlin, the next could be Wallace who’s already set up with Jordan’s iconic red and black paint scheme on the No. 23 car. Although, there are no immediate plans for expansion with Jordan Brand colorways in the world of Motorsports.

NASCAR’s Denny Hamlin Unveils Air Jordan Racer 1 was originally published on wfnz.com

