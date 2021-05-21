Lollapalooza 2021 Returning To Chicago With Tyler, The Creator, Post Malone As Headliners

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chicago is taking a giant step toward pre-pandemic normalcy by announcing the return of the famed music festival Lollapalooza. With a loaded star-studded lineup hitting the stage, the event is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans this summer.

According to Vulture, the event will take place at Grant Park from July 29th to August 1st and will operate at full capacity while complying with local health rules. Attendees are to arrive fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of arriving each day of the event.

The strict guidelines haven’t deterred fans from buying passage to the event. Immediately after tickets went on sale Wednesday at noon, all four-day passes had sold out by evening time.

Lollapalooza 2021 is expected to attract 100,000 people per day, a far cry from the 400,000 who attended the event in 2019. Either way, those bathroom pods are going to be a mess.

The headliners are top-tier acts from various genres in music, including Tyler The Creator, Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, and Post Malone. The rest of the lineup includes Flo Milli, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Freddie Gibbs, Kaytranada, Jack Harlow, Rico Nasty, SAINt JHN, and more.

This year music festivals are making their comeback slowly but surely. Last month Rolling Loud made their announcement for their three-day event in Miami. The extravaganza will also happen in July, featuring some of the above acts and a lot more. Read about that here.

