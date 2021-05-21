Living Your Best Life Advice With Lil Duval On ‘The Morning Hustle’ [VIDEO]

Continue reading Old Head Compared City Girls To Mary Mary, Bible-Clutching Twitter Is Confused

Old Head Compared City Girls To Mary Mary, Bible-Clutching Twitter Is Confused

[caption id="attachment_867797" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Sometimes things go viral on Twitter by way of a lot of moving parts, and this latest trending topic to go nuts is no different. An older gentleman hopped on his daughter’s TikTok to play a guessing game, leading to him referring to the City Girls as the gospel-singing duo, Mary Mary with hilarious results. TikTok and Twitter user @MiaJWil shared a video of “Name That Celebrity: Female Rapper Edition” with her showing images of women of Hip-Hop. While the man did guess Missy Elliott and Lil’ Kim correctly, he really arrived at a place few expected when his daughter showed him an image of JT and Yung Miami’s Billboard cover shoot with the pair standing next to each other adjoined by braids. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. To the man’s credit, the image is somewhat similar to a cover shoot Mary Mary did with the same braid-linking pose and stance. That said, fans of the singers and rappers alike are having a field day sharing jokes, laughter, and even a touch of shock at the man comparing the raunchy wordsmiths next to the veteran vocalists. With Mary Mary trending, even @MiaJWil couldn’t believe that her father’s quips went viral and shared the news with her followers on Twitter. https://twitter.com/miajwil/status/1260047552621273092 This might be a good time to see about the two duos to collaborate on something, right? Well, come to think of it, it might not be a good fit considering but one can dream. We’ve scoured the social media network and collected some of the funniest and over the top responses below. https://twitter.com/minseokpickme/status/1259934581328936961