Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Denied Parole, Bill Cosby’s ‘Innocence’ Is Keeping Him From Mandatory Sexual Predator Therapy

The disgraced comedian refuses to admit guilt of the crime for which he was convicted.

Click Here To Listen Live

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Sentence Announced In Bill Cosby Trial

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

Bill Cosby‘s petition for parole was denied earlier this month, a result that his spokesperson said was expected because the disgraced comedian refuses to admit guilt for the sex crime has convicted of.

The Pennsylvania Parole Board confirmed the denial of Cosby’s petition happened on May 11 and said in a statement that the prisoner did not comply with requirements that are part of the pre-parole-petitioning process. In particular, Cosby did not participate in therapy for people convicted of violent sexual crimes. In fact, the Pennsylvania Parole Board said, if Cosy wants to be considered for parole again, he needs to complete therapy, Reuters reported.

But Cosby’s rep says that’s only part of the real story. Andrew Wyatt used Cosby’s Instagram account to post a statement Thursday afternoon addressing the new reports of parole being denied and offered some context.

He said the news was “not a surprise” and said Cosby’s “innocence” is keeping him participating in the prison therapy.

“It was brought to our attention by Mr. Cosby that over the past months, members of the PA State Parole Board had met with him and empathically stated, ‘if he did not participate in SVP [Sexually Violent Predator] courses that his parole would be denied,’” the statement said in part. “Mr. Cosby has vehemently proclaimed his innocence and continues to deny all allegations made against him, as being false, without the sheer evidence of any proof.”

Cosby, 83,  has already served more than two of his three- to 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual assault in 2018.

In December, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court seemed open to Cosby’s appeal to have his sentence thrown out during a hearing about the admissibility of the jury that convicted him hearing centered on “prior bad acts” testimony from accusers who were not plaintiffs in the case that stemmed from his own deposition that eventually prompted criminal charges.

The Court was restricted to only reviewing two facets of witness testimony during Cosby’s two criminal trials, including the infamous 2006 deposition during which he claimed then-Montgomery County prosecutor Bruce Castor offered him immunity in exchange for testimony. Cosby’s lawyers maintain that he never would have testified had he known his words would be used against him in court, which they say amounts to a violation of his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

“I tend to agree this evidence was extraordinarily prejudicial to your client,” Justice Max Baer told Cosby’s attorney during the hearing.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices disagreed with each other about whether witness testimony about Cosby established “a pattern.”

Cosby’s appeal for his verdict to be reviewed was accepted by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court nearly a year ago. The development suggested Cosby’s conviction could ultimately be overturned.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court could take months to return a decision. Still, the statement released Thursday on Cosby’s Instagram said he “continues to remain hopeful that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial.”

SEE ALSO:

Trump’s Impeachment Lawyer Is Ex-DA Who Gave Bill Cosby Immunity For Drugging, Groping Testimony

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Seems Open To Bill Cosby’s Appeal At ‘Prior Bad Acts’ Hearing

Sentence Announced In Bill Cosby Trial

Assisted Living For Old Felons: Photos From Bill Cosby's New Prison Homes

20 photos Launch gallery

Assisted Living For Old Felons: Photos From Bill Cosby's New Prison Homes

Continue reading Assisted Living For Old Felons: Photos From Bill Cosby’s New Prison Homes

Assisted Living For Old Felons: Photos From Bill Cosby's New Prison Homes

[caption id="attachment_3828590" align="alignnone" width="835"] Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty[/caption] Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby's fall from grace has been of epic proportions, cemented by his three- to 10-year prison sentence on Tuesday for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. In less than 12 hours, the formerly beloved celebrity went from living in the lap of his luxurious mansion in suburban Philadelphia to being handcuffed and remanded to prison straight from the courtroom. He spent his first night in prison behind the walls of State Correctional Institution (SCI) Phoenix, which wasn't too far from the Norristown, Pennsylvania, courthouse in which he was convicted in April and ultimately sentenced. The correctional facility is a state of the art construction that only opened in July, according to its website. Cosby, now forever known as a "sexually violent predator," was ordered mandatory lifetime treatment for being a sex offender. Considering that, SCI Phoenix may have been a good fit for him since it offers a "Residential Treatment Unit" and "a Therapeutic Community," among other rehabilitation programs. https://twitter.com/LMcCrystal/status/1044916481228787714 But after a couple of days there, or maybe sooner, Cosby was expected to be transferred to SCI Laurel Highlands, all the way on the other side of the state closer to Pittsburgh. And while prisons are never a desirable place to end up, Cosby, who is 81-years-old and legally blind with other reported health issues, may be pretty comfortable in the Somerset, Pennsylvania, prison, all things considered. "SCI Laurel Highlands serves as the Commonwealth's provider to inmates with special needs; namely, long-term care, personal care, wheelchair, dialysis and geriatric inmates," according to its website. In other words, while the prison does have general population inmates, any concerns for Cosby's safety while there are probably overblown, to say the least. The contrast between Cosby's living situation on Tuesday morning to what it was Tuesday night and what it will be moving forward is jarring, to say the least. But some folks may not feel any sadness for Cosby, who apparently lived a life of sin over the course of many decades without being held accountable. Now, he's serving an arguably light sentence in a prison that caters to elderly and infirmed inmates. When he gets out, he will still return to a fortune estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars that dwarf his growing lawyer fees. Things could be a lot worse for him, considering the offense. See the images from inside Bill Cosby's newest and potentially future homes, SCIs Phoenix and Laurel Highlands.

Denied Parole, Bill Cosby’s ‘Innocence’ Is Keeping Him From Mandatory Sexual Predator Therapy  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Close