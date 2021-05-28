CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We pride ourselves on being fully immersed in the music of the culture we rep proudly. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

Keeping up with our bi-weekly schedule, this week’s CRT FRSH playlist is another one of those joints that goes all across the map, literally and otherwise. We believe that Hip-Hop is too vast of a music genre to be boxed in by a particular sound or topic matter. There will be artists from both coasts, the midwest, down south, and we’ve even got our neighbors to the north in Canada on this week’s list.

We open up the list with the late, great DMX and a track from his first posthumous release, Exodus, “Bath Salts” featuring Nas and Jay-Z on their latest record for the year. Are the two leading to a collaborative project or is this just divine timing?

J. Cole’s The Off-Season is still getting run as one of the bigger albums of the year and his joint “applying pressure” appears. We’ve added “Fractions” from Nicki Minaj’s Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape redux, and a remix for Eminem’s “Killer” featuring Jack Harlow and Cordae get some run.

The City Girls are back with a new single in “Twerkulator” and BIA drops off the new joint “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” and then we have DreamDoll, BeatKing, and Erica Banks on the song “Toot That.”

Fans of Curren$y around the world are no doubt excited that his joint project with The Alchemist, Covert Coup, has made its way to streaming services and we’ve got one of the standout tracks in “The Type” featuring the late Prodigy.

We’ve got more heat from Grindstone and Choppy Chop, Jamal Gasol, Eto, Stove God Cooks, French Montana, Dark Lo, Harry Fraud, Latto, Mach-Hommy, Nym Lo, and more.

