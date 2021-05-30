Republicans’ Filibuster Of The Capitol Attack Commission Gives The Finger To Democracy

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

All but six Republicans voted against advancing a bill that would create an independent commission to study the U.S. Capitol attack. Using the procedural mechanism known as the filibuster to end the bill’s discussion, Senate Republicans gave Democracy the finger.

Not even the mother of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was died from injuries sustained during the insurrection, could sway the vote.

Gladys Sicknick requested meetings with Senate Republicans, hoping to impress upon them the importance of the proposed commission. Her son’s partner and two other officers who responded to the January 6 attack were also present for the meetings.

Things got tense when they visited Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who has repeatedly downplayed the Capitol attack. CNN reported that D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone laid into Johnson for his rhetoric. It seems like some Republicans only want to “back the blue” when it suits their agenda.

Only in the U.S. Senate can a team down 54-35 come out victorious. This is the type of interference in the Democratic process that opponents of the filibuster say warrants its end. While some liberal groups worry that ending the practice could lead to disastrous results on key issues such as abortion, there is growing support for its end.

In support of abolishing the practice, opponents of the filibuster point to its racist past. As previously reported by NewsOne, the modern filibuster has been used at various points since the early 1840s to protect pro-slavery planters and block anti-lynching and civil rights legislation.

But its racist present is equally problematic. Civil rights advocates point to the filibuster as an obstacle to passing an updated version of the Voting Rights Act.

Less than two weeks ago, the House of Representatives passed a bill to establish an independent 9/11 style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. Thirty-five House Republicans broke ranks, voting in favor of the commission.

A compromise between the ranking Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, the commission would have been made up of 10 people chosen by the Congressional leadership of both parties. Such a commission would bring together subject matter experts to investigate and explore the event in question.

But more than investigating or studying an issue, commissions make recommendations for Congressional action.

Time recently reported that Congress has created more than 150 independent commissions since 1989. The Kerner Commission, one of the more famous commissions, was formed in 1967 after a wave of racial justice uprisings spread across several U.S. cities.

Some Democrats continue to hope that more Republicans will come to their senses and do what is right. By placing power, politics and party over the country, Senate Republicans have made their priorities very clear. They are only interested in winning, Democracy be damned.

There’s no space for excuses or rationalizations for Republican obstruction. Claiming they are acting out of “fear” ignores personal responsibility. American Democracy is in crisis.

Let’s be real; if it didn’t serve their interests, Republicans would not listen to anything Trump says or does. The only thing remarkable about this moment is the lengths that white supremacy will go to protect itself.

SEE ALSO:

‘Jim Crow Relic’: Black Leaders Demand An End To The Filibuster And Its Racist Roots

House Passes Sweeping Voter Rights Bill, But A Filibuster Threat In The Senate Could Obstruct Justice

Memorial Day: Monuments Saluting Black Troops Who Fought For America 10 photos Launch gallery Memorial Day: Monuments Saluting Black Troops Who Fought For America 1. African American Military History Museum Source:false 1 of 10 2. All Wars Memorial To Colored Soldiers And Sailors Source:false 2 of 10 3. The African American Civil War Memorial Source:false 3 of 10 4. Crispus Attucks/Boston Massacre Monument Source:false 4 of 10 5. Victory Monument Source:false 5 of 10 6. Tuskegee Airmen Memorial Source:false 6 of 10 7. Robert Gould Shaw And Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial Source:false 7 of 10 8. Buffalo Soldiers National Museum Source:false 8 of 10 9. The African-American Medal Of Honor Recipients Memorial Source:false 9 of 10 10. Colored Union Soldiers Monument Source:false 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Memorial Day: Monuments Saluting Black Troops Who Fought For America Memorial Day: Monuments Saluting Black Troops Who Fought For America UPDATED: 3:00 p.m. ET, May 28, 2021 With Memorial Day upon us, there may not be any better time to salute the memorials and monuments that were erected across the nation to specifically commemorate the contributions of Black troops that served in the American military. SEE ALSO: Celebrating The Black History Behind Memorial Day On Friday, a memorial to one of the most renowned Black troops in American history was put back on public display following a multi-million dollar renovation that was completed just in time for this year's Memorial Day. The 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment -- which movie fans may remember was immortalized on the big screen in the Academy Award-nominated film, "Glory," starring Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman -- can now be appreciated in person with visits to the Boston Common public park in Boston. The monument serves as a memorial to the nation's first Black military unit to fight in the Civil War as well as their leader, Col. Robert Gould Shaw. The 54th was praised for a doomed charge in South Carolina in 1863. Sergeant William Harvey Carney of the 54th was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle of Fort Wagner. https://twitter.com/BostonHistory/status/1398226040170987522?s=20 Boston is a fitting place for a memorial to Black people who fought for America, what with Crispus Attucks, a hero of the American Revolution, becoming the first person killed in the Boston Massacre. While Attucks, an escaped slave, was not a soldier enlisted in the armed forces, he has always been remembered as an American hero for sacrificing his life in rebellion against the British occupation. [caption id="attachment_4158880" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Historical / Getty[/caption] Other notable Black troops in the American military include the 369th Infantry (formerly the 15th Regiment New York Guard). Also known as the "Harlem Hellfighters," the 369th was among the first regiments dispatched to France. The all-Black squad was also among the most highly decorated by France for its bravery. Decades later, after President Joe Biden nominated a decorated war veteran to lead the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin has become the first Black Secretary of Defense, underscoring the importance of and achievements from Black servicemembers. On this Memorial Day, take a moment to reflect on some of the other monuments erected in honor of their selfless sacrifice and service to the United States.

Republicans’ Filibuster Of The Capitol Attack Commission Gives The Finger To Democracy was originally published on newsone.com