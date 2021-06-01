K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In a co-parenting situation, should the parent be informed of all activities? Queen Naija is dealing with backlash from not only social media but her family as well over not inviting her son’s father, Chris Sails to baby CJ’s kindergarten graduation. According to Chris, he was uninformed about the child’s graduation and wasn’t invited. Queen’s biological sister also made a video coming forward stating that neither she nor their mother was informed about the graduation.

Well Queen and her current boyfriend Clarence had a lot to say about the situation and Lore’l is calling cap on the situation.

Who’s Cappin!? Queen Naija & Clarence Respond To Backlash Over Chris Sails Not Being Invited To Son’s Graduation was originally published on themorninghustle.com

