50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban Link Apologizes To Vivica Fox After Throwing Shade

One of the most infamous short-lived celebrity relationships has once again become a hot topic. So hot 50 Cent’s girlfriend has offered an apology to Vivica Fox.

As spotted on Madam Noire, the Set It Off actress recently sat down with DJ Vlad for an interview. While she discussed her career, some of her most memorable roles, and the challenges that come with being a Black woman in Hollywood, one specific portion of the sit-down quickly went viral.

When asked about her very quick liaison with Curtis back in 2003, she revealed that he was the love of her life. “The love that I had for him, and still to this day, will always—he was the love of my life. I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a special place in my heart,” she said.

Naturally, the quote was picked up by several news outlets and eventually landed on the radar of Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, who is FOFTY’s current love interest. In the comment section of The Shade Room, Cuban Link left a comment saying, “…aww” with the violin emoji and a smiley face with hearts emoji.

Viv picked up on the sarcasm and quickly shot back at Haines, saying, “Well! This is getting good cause I tried to post [three] times on @ShadeRoom [thinking emoji]. Now, @_Cuban_Link, what that clip didn’t show was that I said he now has a hawt girlfriend & I’m happy [for] him! So stay in ya bag, boo, don’t get nervous! I’m good!” she wrote.

Soon after, Fox came with the receipts and posted a video of her putting respect on Haines’ name. Cuban Link saw the post and recognized the error of her ways, prompting her to say sorry. “..Humorous comment. Bad timing that’s all..! Now with knowing all of the information, it’s [not] so funny! I take the blame for all the commotion. I apologize <3 [Two kissy face emojis] #MuchLovvee” she wrote.

