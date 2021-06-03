Who’s Cappin?! The DM-Faking Woman Clashing With Khloe Kardashian Claiming Tristan Fathered Her Kid

Tristan Thompson has Khloe Kardashian in more drama. The Kardashian sent Kimberly Alexander a cease and desist for not only lying about Thompson fathering her seven-year-old child but also faking DMs from Khloe to prove her case. A source told E! News that Khloe is not leaving him because she believes that he is faithful to her. Thompson took two paternity tests in 2020 proving that he was not the father and says it’s been well over seven years since the two hooked up.

Even though Lore’l is anti-Kardashian, she’s calling cap on Kimberly for going through extreme lengths to pin her son on this man.

