Hip Hop Spot: Drake’s Cannabis Joint Venture Falls Apart + J. Prince Condemns ‘Young Punks’ Who Killed His Nephew

The Morning Hustle crew always stays on the verge of what’s going on in the hip-hop world, and this week proved to be no different.

From a biz deal gone bad that may cost Drizzy a lot of (Canadian) dollars all the way to the latest update on Migos highly-anticipated upcoming album Culture 3, get your dose of the latest rap news delivered straight from us for the “Hip Hop Spot.”

First up is Drake, who unfortunately saw the end of his partnership with Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp recently cited by the company’s regulatory filings. Bloomberg reports that the company said it took a C$10.3 million ($8.6 million) impairment charge on the venture in the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31. Canopy has also “derecognized the remaining minimum royalty obligations owing to More Life” of about C$33.7 million. All the best!

J. Prince unfortunately lost his nephew recently after he was killed due to gun violence. The Morning Hustle crew took notice of his questionable desire to go back to “the Western days” where you could put a hit on a person, dead or alive. Again, all the best!

In some lighter news, Migos officially announced that the rap trio’s new album, Culture 3, will officially arrive on June 11. Can’t wait to hear it, especially because Quavo is hyping it up as “the greatest album of the summer.”

Wisdom of DaBaby’s crew is being tried for attempted murder. What’s a bit more confusing is that DaBaby may be involved, but we’ll keep you all posted as more info arrives.

Congrats to actress Issa Rae and her new Raedio record label! The imprint’s new single by NCognita called “Gansta Lean” is a standout, so we highly recommend everybody go check that one out.

Peep the full Hip Hop Spot report below:

