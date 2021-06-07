Need To Get Rid Of Furniture Or Appliances In Morrisville?

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Public Works Department sponsors a bulk item pick-up twice each year, once in the fall and once in the spring. This service is free to all Morrisville residents currently receiving curbside residential solid waste services. If you would like a curbside collection outside of these two days, you may contact Waste Industries directly at 919-596-1363 (fee assessed) or you may want to considered donating to a service that will collect curbside such as AMVETS, Habitat for Humanity, Guardian Angel, etc……More Details Here

The Town’s 2021 Spring bulk item pick-up is the week of June 7 to 11. During this special designated week, residents receiving residential curbside solid waste services may leave a total of five (5) acceptable bulk items curbside on their regular trash/recycling curbside pick-up day. All bulk items presented for pick-up must be curbside and ready for pick-up no later than 7:00 a.m. Please see below the updated lists of acceptable and unacceptable bulk items:

Acceptable Items

Examples of acceptable items (all must weigh under 100 pounds) are:

Area rugs

Chairs, tables, sofas, and other furniture

Empty paint and pesticide containers (all containers must be visibly empty)

Grills – without propane tanks

Lawnmowers – with all fluids fully drained

Mattresses and box springs

Small appliances

Small scrap metal items

Unacceptable Items

Examples of items that are not acceptable are:

Building or construction materials – such as bricks, concrete, aluminum siding, old doors, fencing, etc.

Computer desktops, laptops, monitors or peripherals

Hazardous materials such as paint, batteries, motor oil, cooking oils, etc.

Propane, oxygen, helium tanks, etc.

Scanners

Microwaves

Tires

Treated lumber, wood, and wood pallets

TVs (banned from landfills as of July 1, 2011)

White goods such as washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, stoves, etc.

Window air conditioners

Yard waste of any kind

