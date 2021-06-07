Independence Day Celebrations In Garner

The Garner Independence Day Celebration is happening on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Lake Benson Park.
Gates will open at 5pm. Parking on site is free on a first come basis. Masks are encouraged for those who are not vaccinated. Attendees are asked to socially distance to the extent possible.
Activities:
- Food Vendors
- Kids Crafts (no kids zone inflatables)
- Performance by Johnny White and The Elite Band (5:30-7:45pm)
- Performance by NC Symphony (8:30pm)
- Fireworks immediately following the Symphony performance.
Shuttle Service: To and from South Garner High School and Lake Benson Park
- Off site parking will be provided at South Garner High School ( 8228 Hebron Church Rd.)
- Shuttles services are free and will begin at 5pm.
- The last shuttle to Lake Benson Park will be at 8:45pm
- Shuttles will not operate during the firework show. Operations will resume at the conclusion of the fireworks to carry spectators back to South Garner High School.
- Important: Masks will be required to ride the shuttles as recommended by the CDC.
We remind attendees that pets are not allowed at Town-sponsored events; exceptions are made for service animals.
The following items are prohibited: Alcoholic Beverages, Glass Containers, Grills, Fireworks/Sparklers, Pets, Tailgating, Tents/Canopies, Drones. More Details Here
