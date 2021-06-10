Who’s Cappin!? Michigan Judge, Elisha Fink Let A Man Who Shot 6-Year-Old Boy Out On A $10K Bond!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lore’l is calling CAP on the judge by the name of Elisha Fink, who let Le-Nguyen walk out of jail given a $10,000 cash bond “with no tether – just an order to stay away from his house.” Ryan Le-Nguyen of Ypsilanti Township, Michigan chased 6-year-old Coby Daniel with a sledgehammer, and when he couldn’t catch him, went into his house and fired shots.

Prosecutors have filed an emergency motion to have the bond reconsidered to $100,000 because not only should he be still in handcuffs, the family is worried about their safety.

SEE: Family Worried That Neighbor Accused Of Shooting 6-Year-Old Boy Is Out On $10,000 Bond

