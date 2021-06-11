John Chavis Memorial Park Dedication Program Schedule

Join us for the Historic John Chavis Memorial Park Dedication on Saturday, June 12 to celebrate the new community center, playground, and central plaza as well as the renovation of the former carousel house.
The historic Allan Herschell Carousel will be open for free rides from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be food trucks with food available for purchase.
This event is rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, all activities will be held in the community center.
Program Schedule
10:30 a.m.
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- Location: Plaza
- Featuring the multi-talented Rozlyn Sorrell in a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner”. A New York native, singer/actress Rozlyn Sorrell relocated to North Carolina after several years performing music, film, television, and theatre in Los Angeles. She has performed or recorded with artists including Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Al Jarreau, Norman Connors, and others. Film and television appearances include Eyeborgs, Diplomatic Immunity, Nightmare on Elm Street III, “General Hospital” and “Matlock.”
- Talented Painter, Illustrator, Designer, and Photographer Trey Ainsley III will be creating our own unique mural depicting the energy and excitement of the day! A graduate of the Art Institute of Raleigh-Durham, Trey practices a variety of disciplines in the art realm ranging from murals to graphic design to photography.
11:30 a.m.
Freddy Greene, Musical Performance
- Location: Plaza/Carousel House
- Smooth classic jazz meets innovative funk with a performance
by the “Street Genie” himself! Freddy Greene, musician, and composer, delights audiences with his smooth tunes. Some say Greene is Raleigh’s longest-running street musician.
Imagine Circus, Performance Artists
- Location: Plaza/Carousel House
- Imagine Circus will dazzle our audience on the Plaza with their spectacular feats of talent featuring a Stilt Walker, Balloon Twister, and Bubble Artist! Prepare to be amazed!
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Malika Robinson, Yoga Demonstration
- Location: Studio
- Driven by the desire to create a judgment-free zone for others to cultivate their self-care regimens, Malika strives to create spaces where we can walk our wellness journeys at our own individual paces.
11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Heart of the Carolina Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Inc., Paper Plane Activity
- Location: Room 205
- Heart of Carolina Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Inc. will be making model
planes with our pilots in training! Their mission is to: (1) honor the accomplishments and perpetuate the history of African Americans who participated in aircrew, ground crews, and operation support training in the Army Corps during WWII, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (2) introduce young people to the world of aviation and science, and (3) provide scholarships and awards for those whose deeds support the group’s goals.
Carol Pierce, Faux Stained Glass Activity
- Location: Room 106
- Our resident art instructor, Carol Pierce will be creating Faux Stained Glass with the kids! Recreate your own version of David Wilson’s “Chavis Reclaimed.” See David’s “Chavis Reclaimed” stained-glass collage on our second-floor lounge.
12:00 to 12:45 p.m.
Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Violinist
- Location: Plaza
- Come hear Raleigh’s own America’s Got Talent Season 14 Superstar! This 5-song concert is not to be missed! Line dancers needed for the BIG finale! Tyler’s Got Amazing Talent, and Raleigh is proud!
1:00 p.m.
Eugene Taylor, “Drum Prophet”
- Location: Playground
- Eugene Taylor, known as the “Drum Prophet,” has been
entertaining audiences with his unique musical style-an an eclectic mix of whistling, finger-snapping, drumming and tapping for over 20 years.
1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Winifred Garrett, Harpist
- Location: Reception Hall
- Winifred Garrett, Harpist-be mesmerized by her profound talent and luminous personality. Ms. Garrett is an Adjunct Harp Instructor at Bennett College, Guilford College, Methodist University, and NC State University. She is the Founder/Artistic Director/Instructor/Music Educator at The Harp Studio.
Raleigh Firebirds, Basketball Skills Challenge
- Location: Gym
- Watch as our own semi-pro basketball players showcase their ball-handling, passing, and shooting ability! We will have a shootout contest for those that want to take their best shot!
1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
DJ House, Musical Performance
- Location: Plaza
- The Raleigh’s legendary Disc Jockey! Spinning his turntables for over 30 years, DJ House is known across North Carolina, South Carolina, and surrounding areas for quality entertainment in R&B, Hip-Hop, Reggae, House, and Pop.
2:00 to 3:00 p.m.
The New Twilights, Musical Performance
- Location: Plaza
- The New Twilights have been wowing audiences for over 40 years! The
New Twilights will light up the plaza with their own style of urban contemporary gospel. Rev. William Ormond, the group’s leader, songwriter, arranger, and musician was a member of the original Drifters and Love Potion and a guitarist for other major groups of the ’60s and ’70s.
Volleyball Demonstration
- Location: Gym
- See local Raleigh talent test out our new court! Bump, set, spike!
3:00 p.m.
Expressions in Rhythm Studio, Dance Group
- Location: Plaza
- Stand Out and be inspired as expressions in rhythm studio performs African and Djembe dances live in the plaza. Their mission is to enrich the lives of children in the community through the performing arts by specializing in youth development that is both inspirational and transformational. Acro, African, Ballet, Djembe, Hip Hop, Jazz, Liturgical, Lyrical, and Tap.
3:30 p.m.
Wisdom Hayes, Dance Performance
- Location: Plaza
- Wisdom Hayes-Hayes is a member of the NCCU Repertory Dance Company. Her style of dance is grounded in the creative process, and her skills and stagecraft are reflected in a variety of artistic styles. Movement and inspiration are the true gifts of dance!
4:00 p.m.
Southeast Theatre Company presents: African American Patriot: The John Chavis Story
- Location: Plaza
- The 30-minute play is based on a book, written by Dr. Helen Chavis Othow, descendent of John Chavis. The book was later developed into a screenplay by Gloria Dunn, also a Chavis descendant, and Valencia Champ. Mrs. Chanda Branch, the Director of Theatre at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, adapted sections of the play for our Plaza stage! Welcome the Southeast Theatre Company!
4:45 p.m.
Children’s Movie
- Location: Gymnasium
- Calling all kids! Action awaits on the big screen. The movie will be kid’s choice picking from our movie library. Majority rules for this one! Grab a seat on the bleachers or bring a blanket for a family afternoon movie.
7:00 p.m.
Jus Once, Concert
- Location: Plaza
- Join us for date night on the plaza! A true representation of DC Go-Go music. This twelve-piece band commands the stage by filling the air with a blend of funk, rhythm & blues, hip hop and pop.
8:30 p.m.
Black Panther Movie Showing
- Location: Plaza
- Join us for date night on the plaza. Action awaits on the big screen. Black Panther (rated PG-13) will be shown. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for an outdoor movie.
