The Lo Down: Lil Durk’s Baby Mom Alleges He Cut Their Son Off + Did Wendy Move On From Headkrack To Gary Owen?!

It looks like Lil Durk is under fire with a suspected baby mother who claims that he isn’t taking care of her son. The suspected baby mother, Travonna sat down in an interview with YouTuber Tasha K where she claims that he is an absent father. She says that the Chicago rapper cut off their seven-year-old son. Durk did lay his older brother DThang to rest yesterday and hasn’t spoken out on the situation.

Wendy Williams seems to be having a hot girl summer because she had the eyes for Headkrack last week but now she’s on to Gary Owen. When she asked him about his recent divorce, the media queen shot her shot and asked him to dinner on air. Watch The Lo Down to see Headkrack’s reaction of his boo being for the streets!

