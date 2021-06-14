Local
HomeLocal

Are You Facing Eviction? Check Out This Facebook Live

Click Here To Listen Live

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Organized laundry room

Source: Hero Images / Getty

Are you facing eviction? Are you a landlord with tenants unable to pay their rent? Do you have questions about how rental assistance can help you? Hear from a panel of experts about the House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program and how it may help you. 

Join us LIVE to have your questions and concerns answered.

The deadline for the eviction moratorium is scheduled to end on June 30, and with it all the protections that have stopped a landlords from pursing eviction for unpaid rent. It’s more important than ever for people to take advantage of the various rental assistance programs offered locally and Statewide.

Panelists include:

  • David Harris, Wake County Homeless & Prevention Services
  • Brandon Bell, Telamon Director of Housing
  • Ismelda Rosario Ortega, Telamon Housing
  • John Niffenegger, City of Raleigh Housing & Neighborhoods Department
  • Sarah Dixon, Legal Aid of North Carolina Attorney

 

We’ll be streaming LIVE on the Legal Aid of NC Facebook page  at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 14. 

 

Swimwear For Your Body Shape

Summertime Fine: A Guide To Choosing The Best Swimsuit For Your Body Type

8 photos Launch gallery

Summertime Fine: A Guide To Choosing The Best Swimsuit For Your Body Type

Continue reading Summertime Fine: A Guide To Choosing The Best Swimsuit For Your Body Type

Summertime Fine: A Guide To Choosing The Best Swimsuit For Your Body Type

[caption id="attachment_3386908" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: HelloBeautiful / creative services[/caption] Contrary to popular belief, in order to have the perfect summer body you'll need two things; the summer and a body. In 2020, we spent the summer trying to find some normalcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 1 year later and less than 6,000 new COVID cases, it's safe to say we're beginning to move on to the new normal. One of the many results of the pandemic was the new bodies most people acquired while they worked from home. Whether you used your time to eat whatever you wanted or work out, summer bodies are looking a bit different this year. No matter your shape or size, ALL bodies deserve to be flaunted on the sandy beaches and sunny pool parties. Having the perfect summer bod is one thing, but knowing how to dress it in a swimsuit that flatters your shape, requires some research. Knowing what areas to highlight and what areas to contour is such a confidence booster. We'll dive into the various body types below, but in the meantime, here are a few general tips you can use while swimsuit shopping: Don't shy away from adjustable straps and ties on a swimsuit. When in doubt, they will lift and secure your body parts to stay in place. If you're unsure of your swimsuit size, go smaller, not larger. Unlike clothing, a swimsuit will look and fit better in a smaller size. Your bikini will expand in water and give you the coverage you need. A larger suit will also expand, giving you a larger silhouette. Quality fabrics are a must! Avoiding cheaper fabrics can prevent wardrobe malfunctions on the beach. Because your body changes day by day, it's important to go swimsuit shopping every few years. Don't rely on pieces you've had for 2 or more years. Now that we've got that out of the way, let's move onto body types. Because you can't possibly sum up every woman's shape in one post, we've compiled a list of 8 of the most common body types. With this guide, you'll be able to shop for the perfect swimsuit to go with your perfect beach body.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Are You Facing Eviction? Check Out This Facebook Live  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Close