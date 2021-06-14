Are you facing eviction? Are you a landlord with tenants unable to pay their rent? Do you have questions about how rental assistance can help you? Hear from a panel of experts about the House Wake! COVID-19 Financial Assistance Program and how it may help you.
Join us LIVE to have your questions and concerns answered.
The deadline for the eviction moratorium is scheduled to end on June 30, and with it all the protections that have stopped a landlords from pursing eviction for unpaid rent. It’s more important than ever for people to take advantage of the various rental assistance programs offered locally and Statewide.
Panelists include:
- David Harris, Wake County Homeless & Prevention Services
- Brandon Bell, Telamon Director of Housing
- Ismelda Rosario Ortega, Telamon Housing
- John Niffenegger, City of Raleigh Housing & Neighborhoods Department
- Sarah Dixon, Legal Aid of North Carolina Attorney
We’ll be streaming LIVE on the Legal Aid of NC Facebook page at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 14.
Summertime Fine: A Guide To Choosing The Best Swimsuit For Your Body Type
Summertime Fine: A Guide To Choosing The Best Swimsuit For Your Body Type
1. Large BustSource:creative services 1 of 8
2. Apple ShapeSource:creative services 2 of 8
3. Plus-SizeSource:creative services 3 of 8
4. HourglassSource:creative services 4 of 8
5. AthleticSource:creative services 5 of 8
6. Tummy ControlSource:creative services 6 of 8
7. Small BustSource:creative services 7 of 8
8. Pear ShapeSource:creative services 8 of 8
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Are You Facing Eviction? Check Out This Facebook Live was originally published on foxync.com