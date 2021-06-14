K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Viral rap star Blueface has been doing his thing lately, regardless of whether or not you actually respect what that thing is exactly. From new music to a new reality show — yes, Blue Girls Club is a very real thing! — the West Coast emcee is juggling a lot of projects and even more women in his house at the moment.

Of course, we had to send in the good homie Lore’L to get the scoop from the “Thotiana” king himself for our latest interview on The Morning Hustle.

Chopping it up for a good half hour, Blueface gave some interesting insight into what’s exactly going down with this OnlyFans-based reality show and its breakout star ChriseanRock. While Blue was quick to knock all dating rumors between the two, the question of how rumored fling and fellow rap sensation Coi Leray plays into the mix was definitely a topic of discussion.

Other key points from the convo include the new single with ChriseanRock titled “Lonely,” possibly quitting rap by age 30— he’s currently 24 years old, FYI — and what exactly happened with that whole fiasco on his son’s birthday. You might even understand his perspective like Lore’L did after hearing his side!

Watch Blueface’s full interview with The Morning Hustle below:

Blueface Speaks On Past Coi Leray Dating Rumors, Son’s Birthday Party, ‘Blue Girls Club’ & More was originally published on themorninghustle.com

