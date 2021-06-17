All White Affair Enter To Win

CLOSE
The All White Affair Winning Weekend Contest will begin on June 19, 2021, and end on June 20, 2021. Ten winners will each be awarded a pair of tickets to see All White Affair at the Raleigh Sheraton on July 10th.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING.
Rules – REGISTER TO WIN BELOW:
TRENDING ON HIPHOPNC.COM
Megan Thee Stallion Has Something to Say on Conservative Commentator’s Claims Her Life Has Been Threatened
These Female Rappers Made History With The 2021 XXL Freshman Class List
Also On K97.5: