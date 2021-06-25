K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s silly ass news is all about sex! Rescuers rushed to a scene of what they thought was a drowning woman when they received a call but they were sadly mistaken. It was actually an adult blow-up sex doll-faced down in the water in Japan. In other sex news, OnlyFans is reportedly seeking to end pornography on its platform. During the pandemic, the app blew up because of sex workers, but now the company is looking to make some billion-dollar changes; hear about from Angie Ang in S.A.N.

SAN: Sex Doll Confused For Dead Body Floating In Japanese Harbor + Is OnlyFans Going To Ban Pornography? was originally published on themorninghustle.com

