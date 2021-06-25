DOJ Sues Georgia For Knowingly Passing Racist Election Law ‘Particularly’ Targeting Black Voters

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The jig just may be up for the shenanigans surrounding Georgia’s racist and restrictive election law that was recently enacted.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) formally filed a lawsuit on Friday against the State of Georgia, the Georgia Secretary of State and the Georgia State Election Board for their roles in passing a law that makes it harder to vote in areas that are predominately Black — the same areas from which voters cast ballots that secured the number of electoral college votes needs for Joe Biden to win and Donald Trump to lose.

The lawsuit came days after the U.S. Senate failed to advance legislation that would have helped Black voters, in particular.

“The right to vote is one of the most central rights in our democracy and protecting the right to vote for all Americans is at the core of the Civil Rights Division’s mission,” recently confirmed Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for DOJ’s Civil Rights Division said in a brief statement emailed to NewsOne. “The Department of Justice will use all the tools it has available to ensure that each eligible citizen can register, cast a ballot, and have that ballot counted free from racial discrimination. Laws adopted with a racially motivated purpose, like Georgia Senate Bill 202, simply have no place in democracy today.”

The law in question, Senate Bill 202, preys “particularly on Black voters,” a press release from the DOJ said in part.

Several provisions in the new law limit voter participation by requiring those voting by absentee ballot to submit a copy of their ID, reduces the locations and use of secure drop boxes, prohibits the use of mobile voting to ease long lines and allows for state takeover of local boards of election.

At the core of the DOJ’s lawsuit is Trump’s “big lie” that he was the victim of election fraud, a conspiracy theory debunked many times over that nevertheless has prompted a wave of similar laws from other states, not to mention the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In an interview back in March shortly after Senate Bill 202 was enacted into law, Cliff Albright, co-founder of Black Voters Matter Fund, told NewsOne that the most troubling parts of the law are the provisions diluting Georgia’s secretary of state’s power and allowing local county boards to take over an election.

“That’s the failsafe,” said Albright, referring to the state takeover provision. “If all the other tools they got in the toolbox fail…then they could just come in and do exactly what Trump wanted them to do.”

Albright also pointed to the new provision allowing unlimited voter challenges. He said he sees this expansion as a direct response to the attempt of the conservative organization True the Vote, which funded a challenge against thousands of Georgia voters ahead of the state’s Senate runoff in January.

“They really set a framework so they could just challenge whatever Black voters they want,” Albright said.

The law also reduces the time to request and return absentee ballots, shortens the time for a runoff election from nine weeks to four and requires voters submit a copy of their ID for those without a driver’s license — which could pose an additional burden on some incarcerated people who keep the right to vote.

But wait, there’s much more.

SB 202 also prohibits the practice of line-warming, where volunteers often provide comfort to voters waiting in line. During the 2020 general election, some volunteers were met with resistance at various poll locations around the state and were told they could not be within 150 feet of the polling location — the standard for electioneering or activity by a political party or candidate.

Many organizations that do line-warming are nonpartisan nonprofit organizations that provide food, drinks, rain ponchos and even hand warmers to anyone near a polling location. Under SB 202, people cannot provide such supports within 150 feet of a polling location. This effectively treats non-partisan nonprofit volunteer efforts the same as partisan activity.

The lawsuit wants a court to make sure Georgia can’t enforce any aspect of the law.

Friday’s lawsuit from the DOJ came on the heels of U.S. Senate Republicans using a filibuster to block debate about the For The People Act, legislation which, among other things would make voting easier. That move effectively sent a green light to Republicans allowing them to continue enacting racist and restrictive election laws in their states across the country with impunity.

The DOJ lawsuit now serves as a warning shot to those other states, like Florida, whose new racist and restrictive election law was also borne out of the twin sins of lying about voter fraud and fear of multiracial coalitions.

This is America.

'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos 9 photos Launch gallery 'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos 1. 1 of 9 2. 2 of 9 3. 3 of 9 4. 4 of 9 5. 5 of 9 6. 6 of 9 7. 7 of 9 8. 8 of 9 9. 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading ‘This Is A Crisis’: Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos 'This Is A Crisis': Folks Share Georgia Voting Catastrophes Through Videos And Photos [caption id="attachment_3956850" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty[/caption] Many communities in Georgia have experienced voting catastrophes on during the primary elections on Tuesday and people are speaking out. According to NBC News, majority-minority counties have especially been hit hard with hour-long waits, new voting machine issues, and a lack of available ballots. "This seems to be happening throughout Atlanta and perhaps throughout the county. People have been in line since before 7:00 am this morning," tweeted Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms not too long after polls were supposed to open — and in some instances still hadn't. At one Atlanta location, the Lang Carson Community Center, the line stretched around the block and some people had been waiting to vote for four and a half hours. Long lines were also reported in parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office plans on opening an investigation into what these counties "need to do to resolve these issues before November's election," he said in a statement, calling the issues in Fulton and DeKalb "unacceptable." Meanwhile in Roswell, a mostly white Atlanta suburb, things were running much more smoothly. One resident voter said "There were problems with the voting systems for approximately 25 minutes. Afterward, it was smooth sailing." Folks also had issues over absentee voting. Voters were turned away at sites because records listed that they filed for absentee voting. However, these voters never received their ballot or the ballot didn't arrive in time for them to send in. "When they showed up to try and vote in person, they were blocked because the system had indicated they already had an absentee ballot, which, again, they said they never received,” Atlanta voter, Nicholas Roth said. Georgia also switched to a new voting system involving new voting machines earlier this year. The system was created by Dominion Voting Systems after a previous lawsuit accused the old systems of not being secure. Raffensperger blamed Tuesday's voting issues on local officials while the state Democratic Party pointed the finger at him, saying his office failed to provide "adequate support and training." Many Black leaders and organizations slammed Tuesday's catastrophe as well. Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said: "These problems were avoidable yet recurring problems in Georgia that are resulting in the potential disfranchisement of voters across the state. The state has had its share of voting challenges in the recent past and should have been better prepared for this moment." LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright, the co-founders of the Black Voters Matter Fund, released a statement saying: "What we’re seeing across the state of Georgia right now is the complete and total failure of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other state representatives to protect our elections." The two also called out reports that people hadn't received their absentee ballots in the mail, calling it a "public health disaster" considering folks are still being cautious because of the coronavirus pandemic. "The state of Georgia has a long history of voter suppression reaching back decades, particularly against Black voters," the statement continued. "In 2017, Georgia passed some of the strictest voter ID laws in the country, which were sanctioned by Governor Brian Kemp. In 2018, we saw a federal lawsuit filed by Fair Fight Action because many people were unable to vote due to gross mismanagement of the election process. Today’s fiasco at the polls is part of a problematic tradition that disenfranchises Black people and attempts to strip our communities of our voting power." Star basketball player LeBron James added to the conversation on Twitter writing: "Everyone talking about 'how do we fix this?' They say 'go out and vote?' What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?" https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1270432672544784384?s=20 In one viral video, one voter pleaded, "This is wrong. This is America. Please God, help us. I mean it. This is a crisis in our world to make us not exercise our right to vote." https://twitter.com/BarmelLyonsTV/status/1270332070775185408 You can check out more horrific voting stories in the clips below.

