Young M.A. is seeking help. The Brooklyn rapper, born Katorah Kasanova Marrero, has reportedly checked herself into rehab.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, the “Ooouuu” rapper said she was seeking professional help with an addiction.

“Bouta lose this addiction…omw to rehab,” she wrote before further adding, “MAB I’ll be back.”

There is no word on what exactly she is in rehab for. In her music and interviews, she has discussed her love for marijuana and alcohol.

Earlier in the week, she posted some prayerful words as she powers through. “Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure. Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you,” she wrote.

We wish Young MA nothing but better health and wellness on her journey. Prayers up.

Young M.A. Checks Herself Into Rehab was originally published on hiphopwired.com

