K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

You already know that if it’s happening in hip-hop, HeadKrack is good for a recap of it in our “Hip Hop Spot” segment on The Morning Hustle.

This week in the rap world, we saw headlines coming from Blueface, Tyler, The Creator and Cardi B, plus we had to give a special shoutout to Young M.A.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Blueface may soon be changing his name to Black-And-Blueface if he ends up actually going through with a bare-knuckle battle he’s getting paid $20,000 to be part of. Let’s wish him a little luck with that — ok, make that a lot! Be sure to send Cardi B congratulations if you haven’t already, both for her pregnancy announcement at the ’21 BET Awards — Tyler, The Creator’s performance was nothing short of epic, as you’ll hear — and being part of the #1 film in the country, F9. HeadKrack gives the review, which we’re sure you’ll agree is “out of this world.”

Young M.A., we wish you all the best in rehab as well — peep the “Hip Hop Spot” rundown by HeadKrack on The Morning Hustle below to hear his message to her that we call can agree with:

Get the latest in Hip-Hop straight to your inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Hip Hop Spot: Blueface Making Bare-Knuckle Boxing Debut, Tyler The Creator Goes #1 & ‘F9’ Has Huge Box Office Open was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On K97.5: