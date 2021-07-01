The Lo Down: Badazz Celebrates Bill Cosby’s Prison Release + Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence About Britney

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

There’s no surprise that Boosie Badazz has a lot to say about Bill Cosby being released from prison. He’s been capping for him to be free for a while so when he could, he went on Instagram to share his thoughts on the situation just like the rest of social media. There were a lot of conflicting views on the situation.

In other news, NeNe Leakes is speaking out in a recent interview about a lot of different topics including Shaunie O’Neal, Bravo, and her husband Greg’s cancer returning. Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn Spears is also speaking out about her sister’s situation.

Hear all these stories and more in The Lo Down.

