One of the United States’ most promising athletes will miss the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, 21, has tested positive for a “prohibited substance,” which disqualifies her performance at the U.S. Olympic Trials, and will miss the 100m event at the Tokyo Olympics, according to media reports.

Richerson admitted to NBC on Friday that she used marijuana in Oregon, after the death of her biological mother. That happened just hours before the Olympic Trials kicked off.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson told NBC “I know what I did. I know what I’m supposed to do and am allowed not to do, and I still made that decision. I’m not making an excuse. I’m not looking for any empathy in my case.”

According to the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), rules state an athlete who tests positive for marijuana — or anything else they consider a “substance of abuse” — will receive a three-month sanction as long as it was “unrelated to sport performance.”

On Friday, Richardson accepted a one-month ban, taking effect from June 28 when the failed test results came back.

The Olympics begin July 23 through Aug. 8 after being postponed from the summer of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

US 100m Sprinter Standout Sha’Carri Richardson Will Miss Tokyo Olympics After Failed Drug Test was originally published on wfnz.com