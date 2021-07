Join Karen Clark of Foxy 107.1/104.3 and Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9 July 16th, 2021 With The Medical Professionals Of Duke Health engaging in REAL TALK about the Covid-19 vaccine.

We will get to answer questions that you may have in regards to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Engaging In Real Talk About The COVID-19 Vaccine was originally published on foxync.com

