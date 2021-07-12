Register For The Durham Food and Beverage Job Fair

CLOSE
In response to the urgent staffing needs of our food & beverage businesses, Discover Durham has partnered with a variety of community organizations to offer a job fair like no other! More Details Here
- More than 30 participating employers offering positions with starting wages of $13+, most are offering positions at $15+ per hour!
- Full-time and part-time jobs available for a variety of positions: servers, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, management, and more!
- Entry-level positions available, no experience required to attend!
- Opportunities for onsite interviews
- Interpretation in Spanish and English available onsite throughtilde Language Justice Cooperative
- Free, limited childcare for children ages 3 and up available onsite through The Y. Information regarding reserving childcare will be emailed to registrants prior to the event.
- Employment resources and support offered onsite through NCWorks and the Durham Workforce Development Board
- Free parking onsite!
Connect with a diverse range of employers from popular Durham establishments, including:
- Angus Barn
- Durham Bulls Athletic Park
- Kingfisher/Queeny’s/QueenBurger
- M Restaurants
- Saladelia Cafe + Catering
- The Mad Hatter’s Cafe + Bakeshop
- The Beyu Group
- Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
- Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club
- and MORE!
Join us on Tuesday, July 13 from 3-7 p.m. at Bay 7 in American Tobacco Campus to apply for jobs in the local food and beverage industry! Registration strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome!
