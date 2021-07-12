Local
HomeLocal

Register For The Durham Food and Beverage Job Fair

Click Here To Listen Live

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
New Soul Kitchen

Source: CLEO TV / CLEO TV

In response to the urgent staffing needs of our food & beverage businesses, Discover Durham has partnered with a variety of community organizations to offer a job fair like no other! More Details Here

  • More than 30 participating employers offering positions with starting wages of $13+, most are offering positions at $15+ per hour!
  • Full-time and part-time jobs available for a variety of positions: servers, bartenders, cooks, dishwashers, management, and more!
  • Entry-level positions available, no experience required to attend!
  • Opportunities for onsite interviews
  • Interpretation in Spanish and English available onsite throughtilde Language Justice Cooperative
  • Free, limited childcare for children ages 3 and up available onsite through The Y. Information regarding reserving childcare will be emailed to registrants prior to the event.
  • Employment resources and support offered onsite through NCWorks and the Durham Workforce Development Board
  • Free parking onsite!

Connect with a diverse range of employers from popular Durham establishments, including:

  • Angus Barn
  • Durham Bulls Athletic Park
  • Kingfisher/Queeny’s/QueenBurger
  • M Restaurants
  • Saladelia Cafe + Catering
  • The Mad Hatter’s Cafe + Bakeshop
  • The Beyu Group
  • Tobacco Road Sports Cafe
  • Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club
  • and MORE!

Join us on Tuesday, July 13 from 3-7 p.m. at Bay 7 in American Tobacco Campus to apply for jobs in the local food and beverage industry! Registration strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome!

 

Lavender + Rose Soak

10 Black Owned Products To Soothe Your Back To The Office Anxiety

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Owned Products To Soothe Your Back To The Office Anxiety

Continue reading 10 Black Owned Products To Soothe Your Back To The Office Anxiety

10 Black Owned Products To Soothe Your Back To The Office Anxiety

[caption id="attachment_3402357" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Photo Courtesy of Retailer / Photo Courtesy of Retailer[/caption] Capitalism has spoken and while many companies have opted to slash budgets by closing the conference room where their employees spend hours rolling their eyes and dodging suspect potluck offerings, others have demanded we return to the fluorescent light.  If you’re not looking forward to letting go of pants free zoom calls and mid-day adult naps to head back to pervasive passive aggression and frigid central air, you’re not alone. Many are struggling with social anxiety about the return to semi-normalcy. We’ve rounded up 10 Black-owned products to help make your transition a little bit easier.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Register For The Durham Food and Beverage Job Fair  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Close