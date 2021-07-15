Book Harvest Block Party In Durham This Weekend

Join us on July 17, 2021 from 1-4 PM for a community-wide celebration of kids, books, and Book Harvest’s 10th birthday! DETAILS HERE
Schedule of Events
1:00 PM – Event opens
1:30 PM – Performance by the Bouncing Bulldogs
2:00 PM – Special presentation featuring a performance by Pierce & Stella Freelon and a reading from The Word Collector by North Carolina’s Poet Laureate, Jaki Shelton Green.
2:30 PM – Community dance class taught by Hayti Heritage Center’s African Dance Instructors (all are welcome!)
4:00 PM – Event closes
Plus:
The Poetry Fox
The Durham County Library Tech Mobile
Wool E. Bull
The Scrap Exchange
The Durham Co-op
ZimZoom Photo Booth
Stormy
Parkson Rex
Live Artist: Norah Watts
Chalk Art by The Creative Types
Weaver Street Market
DEED Lab
Durham County Fire Department
And more!!!
Event Information
Cost:
Free!
What:
An outdoor community party filled with activities, books, information, and special birthday treats!
Will there be books?
YES. Every child will receive a bag of culturally inclusive, age-appropriate books to take home and keep forever. There will also be a very special edition of The Word Collector by Peter H. Reynolds given to attendees! Check out our exclusive interview with the author.
