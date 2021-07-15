Local
HomeLocal

Book Harvest Block Party In Durham This Weekend

Click Here To Listen Live

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Mass Appeal Launches MAJR Kids Line

Source: Mass Appeal / Mass Appeal

Join us on July 17, 2021 from 1-4 PM for a community-wide celebration of kids, books, and Book Harvest’s 10th birthday! DETAILS HERE

Schedule of Events

1:00 PM – Event opens

1:30 PM – Performance by the Bouncing Bulldogs

2:00 PM – Special presentation featuring a performance by Pierce & Stella Freelon and a reading from The Word Collector by North Carolina’s Poet Laureate, Jaki Shelton Green.

2:30 PM – Community dance class taught by Hayti Heritage Center’s African Dance Instructors (all are welcome!)

4:00 PM – Event closes

Plus:

The Poetry Fox

The Durham County Library Tech Mobile

Wool E. Bull

The Scrap Exchange

The Durham Co-op

ZimZoom Photo Booth

Stormy

Parkson Rex

Live Artist: Norah Watts

Chalk Art by The Creative Types

Weaver Street Market

DEED Lab

Durham County Fire Department

And more!!!

Event Information

Cost: 

Free!

What:

An outdoor community party filled with activities, books, information, and special birthday treats!

Will there be books?

YES. Every child will receive a bag of culturally inclusive, age-appropriate books to take home and keep forever. There will also be a very special edition of The Word Collector by Peter H. Reynolds given to attendees! Check out our exclusive interview with the author.

Premiere Of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" - Arrivals

Savannah James Gives Us Neon Green Glory At The 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Premiere

8 photos Launch gallery

Savannah James Gives Us Neon Green Glory At The 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Premiere

Continue reading Savannah James Gives Us Neon Green Glory At The ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Premiere

Savannah James Gives Us Neon Green Glory At The 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Premiere

[caption id="attachment_3407868" align="alignnone" width="755"] Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty[/caption] Lebron James can add movie star to his scroll long list of life achievements. James joins the Tune Squad in the upcoming remake of the cult classic film Space Jam: A New Legacy. The esteemed baller stepped out on the premiere red carpet, last night, to celebrate with his gorgeous wife Savanah and adorable daughter Zhuri by his side. The 6'9" stellar athlete looked dapper in a blue tailored suit while his wife Savannah glowed in a neon green strapless dress by Alex Perry and sandals by Amimna Muaddi. The melanated beauty, who was styled by Kahlana Barfield, posted a photo on her Instagram with hubby LeBron James where you can really see the pop of color she brought to the carpet. https://www.instagram.com/p/CRRvsdfNEUJ/ Zhuri James also came through with the slay in a fun floral dress and her natural curls on display. The James family set the bar high and our girl Zendaya came with the lay-up wearing Moschino and BVLGARI, styled by Law Roach. The fun fashion moments didn't stop there. Keep scrolling for more looks from the star-studded premiere.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Book Harvest Block Party In Durham This Weekend  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Close