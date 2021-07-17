BRS Kash‘ first-ever Birthday Bash appearance can be credited all thanks to one of the more infectious strip club turned worldwide anthems in “Throat Baby.” Just before taking the stage, the East Atlanta rapper taps in with B High from the Artist Lounge powered by Hennessy to look back at the success of “Throat Baby,” why he’s gotta take it to another level on the Birthday Bash stage and more!
RELATED: NEW MUSIC: BRS Kash – Kash App feat. Mulatto
RELATED: BRS Kash Shares The Inspiration Of “Throat Baby (Go Baby)” & How The Woman’s Boyfriend Found Out [WATCH]
Watch the full interview up top and check out more Birthday Bash 25 content!
Birthday Bash ATL 25 Top Moments
Birthday Bash ATL 25 Top Moments
1. Birthday Bash 25Source:Getty 1 of 16
2. Birthday Bash 25Source:Getty 2 of 16
3. Birthday Bash 25Source:Getty 3 of 16
4. Birthday Bash 25Source:ATLPics.Net 4 of 16
5. Birthday Bash ATL 25Source:Getty 5 of 16
6. Birthday Bash ATL 25Source:Getty 6 of 16
7. Birthday Bash ATL 25Source:Getty 7 of 16
8. Birthday Bash ATL 25Source:Getty 8 of 16
9. Birthday Bash ATL 25Source:Getty 9 of 16
10. Birthday Bash ATL 25Source:Getty 10 of 16
11. Birthday Bash ATL 25Source:Getty 11 of 16
12. Birthday Bash ATL 25Source:Getty 12 of 16
13. Mooski - Birthday Bash 25 PerformanceSource:ATLPics.Net 13 of 16
14. Birthday Bash 25Source:ATLPics.Net 14 of 16
15. Birthday Bash 25Source:ATLPics.Net 15 of 16
16. BRS Kash - Birthday Bash 25 PerformanceSource:ATLPics.Net 16 of 16
BRS Kash Credits ‘Throat Baby’ Success For Leading Him To Birthday Bash 25 [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on hotspotatl.com