Will Smith Is The Father Of Serena & Venus In New Movie

“King Richard” is the new movie starring Will Smith that focuses on the man who shaped Venus and Serena Williams into two of the best tennis players in the world.

“Based on the true story that will inspire the world, King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. “King Richard” is a profoundly moving film that shows the power of family, perseverance, and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world. “

