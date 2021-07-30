20 Creepiest Things To Whisper In Someone’s Ear While Hugging

Awkward moments happen all the time. Sometimes they’re out of our control and other times they’re done on purpose.
For instance while giving someone a hug (whether you know them or not) there’s just certain things that you can’t whisper in the other person’s ear without it being super awkward and creepy. The list below is pretty accurate on a few examples of those statements that shouldn’t be whispered in ones ear. According to the people who made the list, #11 is the creepiest one, do you agree? What other statements should be added?
- *Long sniff* “Mmmmm… you smell different when you’re awake”
- “Please help me” then smile as if nothing happened.
- “Soon.”
- “You have lovely skin, I can’t wait to try it on”
- “Your hair taste like strawberries”
- “Tonight… you”
- “Wait…don’t let go just yet”
- “Every time I poop, I think of you”
- “I always knew you would die in my arms”
- “That’ll do pig”
- “He knows, don’t go home”
- “No one will ever believe you”
- “I bet you didn’t feel me lick your ear”
- “I killed Mufasa”
- “There are only four layers, or less, of cloth separating us from ecstasy”
- “Mother told me it would be like this”
Twitter Memes The Hell Out Of Awkward Photo Featuring JAY-Z & Kanye West From Diddy’s 50th Birthday Gala
The look on Jay Z face while Kanye is talking has me hollering pic.twitter.com/sfnR38Z58N— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) December 15, 2019
Kanye: "Pharrell my guy! Diddyyyy ayyyye! .......Shawn."— critical groove theory (@karlogan_) December 16, 2019
Jay Z: "....West." pic.twitter.com/ckkBFOXMEH
Jay z like damn diddy why you ain’t tell me Kanye was coming Lol pic.twitter.com/Ug6y3LiiXP— MVP (@mvp242) December 16, 2019
Kanye: “Well damn jay you not gonna speak fr”— 𝑀𝒞𝑀𝒳𝒳𝐼𝐼𝐼 🦋 (@TheeKweenK) December 16, 2019
Jay-Z: pic.twitter.com/gplNjKSEYC
I WANT TO BE EXCITED THAT JAY Z AND KANYE ARE IN THE SAME SPACE— Virginia’s Very Own (@Dvrryl2times) December 15, 2019
But Jay Z looking at me like, “It’s just a pic. This ain’t that my nigga.” pic.twitter.com/FrmwOgf5qa
Diddy: WOW when they let you out?— The Shenopsis (@TheShenopsis) December 15, 2019
Kanye: Shit I just got home today, my cousin let me hold this suit. You know this ain’t my usual fit.
Pharrell:(nods head) Right right
Jay-Z: (Internally) hmmmmm I know he fina ask to borrow some money let me not even look at him#Diddy50 pic.twitter.com/5ZfH9JyLa1
