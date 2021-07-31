The Town of Cary was incorporated on April 3, 1871. Founded as a rural stopping point along the North Carolina railroad, Cary has grown into a hub of development, innovation, and culture. It consistently ranks among the best places in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.
Located in the heart of the Triangle and adjacent to the state’s capital, Cary is known for its tree-lined streets, world-class recreation amenities, abundant shopping, and revitalizing downtown.
Join us for food trucks, brewers, and a band to continue the celebration of our 150th anniversary starting at 4pm. Kid and Family games and shows by the Carolina Circus will be part of the afternoon festivities. The evening concludes with the Projection Mapping Show at the Cary Arts Center.
Location: Active Greenspace in Downtown Cary on Academy Street.
6 National Lipstick Day Deals That Will Add Some Spice To Your Pout
6 National Lipstick Day Deals That Will Add Some Spice To Your Pout
1. Nude Cosmetics See Thru GlossSource:Nude Cosmetics 1 of 6
2. The Lip Bar Catwalk LipstickSource:The Lip Bar 2 of 6
3. Prime Beauty Cosmetics Make It Matte Liquid LipsticksSource:Prime Beauty Cosmetics 3 of 6
4. BLK/OPL Precision Lip DefinerSource:Black Opal 4 of 6
5. A-Billi Cosmetics Foreigner Pigmented GlossSource:A-Billi Cosmetics 5 of 6
6. Dosso Beauty #SummertimeFine Lustre Lip Gloss CollectionSource:Dosso Beauty 6 of 6
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Celebrate The Town Of Cary’s 150th Birthday This Weekend! was originally published on foxync.com